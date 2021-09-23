deadline for repaying debt ends soon; see how to do

The deadline given by the Internal Revenue Service for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) ends on September 30 settle your debts. To make late payments, simply access the Simples Nacional portal or through the MEI application on your cell phone.

If the debt is not paid, the individual microentrepreneur will have their debt registered in the active debt of the Union in the month of October of this year, 2021. judicial collection with interest and charges that are determined by law.

This micro-entrepreneur in debt to the Federal Revenue will also no longer be insured by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), losing retirement benefits and sick pay. Another consequence is the exclusion of the Simples Nacional and Simei regimes by the Federal Revenue, States and Municipalities.

This leads to difficulties in obtaining financing or acquiring a loan. It is important to inform that these outstanding debts of micro entrepreneurs are not for payments from 2017 and beyond. These MEIs will not, at this moment, have their registration as active debts of the Union.

How to pay MEI debts

To settle debts with the Federal Revenue, individual entrepreneurs can make the payment using the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS). See how to pay:

Through the Simples Nacional portal, it will be possible to issue the DAS to pay and even pay the debt in installments;

Through the MEI application, which is available on cell phones with Android (Google Play) and iOS (App Store) systems;

Through the DAS Generator Program (PGMEI), the individual microentrepreneur will have the full version and will be able to consult or issue payment.

In case of non-settlement of debt by the MEI, the sending of debts to the Active Debt happens as follows:

They will be forwarded to the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) for registration in the Active Debt of the Union. There will also be an increase of 20%, as charges, debts with the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and also other taxes federal;

Debts that are related to the Service Tax (ISS) or Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), in turn, will be forwarded to the municipality or the State, and will have the entries in Municipal and/or State Active Debt .

After having registered in Active Debt, the collection of the INSS debt must be done in DAS DAU (specific document for Active Debt of the Federal Government). The ISS and ICMS taxes, on the other hand, will have to be paid directly in their own bills in the Municipality or State. This is because one of the two will be responsible for paying the tax.

In case of doubts regarding debit payment, micro-entrepreneurs can access the IRS website. On the page, the taxpayer will be able to clarify the necessary questions and also check their situation.