Death of actor Luiz Carlos de Araújo, found with a bag on his head, was an accident, says IML

Actor Luiz Carlos de Araújo, found dead with a bag over his head on the 11th in his apartment in São Paulo, died by accident, according to the Instituto Médico Legal. Cause of death was asphyxia and drug use. The information is from “G1”.

Luiz Carlos was 42 years old and became known to the public for his participation in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, on SBT. He also performed in musicals such as “Tieta do Agreste” and “Lisbela eo Prisioneiro – A circus and lilac musical”. His body was found lifeless at home by a friend and the police after failing to respond to messages for days.

Podcasts

To the point The latest analysis on the use of chloroquine against Covid



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama Vaccine for all teenagers; Covaxin case returns to the CPI; New Revelations about Prevent Senior





According to information from the Civil Police, the actor used a plastic bag over his head to try to alleviate his anxiety, reproducing the re-breathing technique, which consists of placing a bag in his mouth and blowing on it. But Luiz ended up being asphyxiated, which rules out the possibility of crime, since the body also had no marks of violence.

“This practice can have as a complication the asphyxia by confinement”, says the note released by the 1st Sectional Center Police Station, which is investigating the death of Luiz Carlos, on the IML report.

According to the police station, the medical expertise reported that this asphyxia associated with the use of antidepressants, alcohol and cocaine caused the actor to lose consciousness, leading him to “accidental death”.

Friends didn’t notice any signs of depression in the actor. The apartment door was closed from the inside (so much so that the police needed the help of a locksmith) and no camera recorded anyone entering the property.

According to the “G1”, the police still need to take statements from people close to the actor and receive the report from the Criminalistics Institute on the location where the body was found in the apartment. If it concludes that the death was, in fact, accidental, the Public Ministry must ask for the case to be dismissed.