Death of SBT actor was caused by accidental asphyxia, says IML report

the actor’s death Luiz Carlos Araújo, aged 42, who became famous for his work on the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, was caused by accidental asphyxia. The information was confirmed to UOL by delegate Roberto Monteiro’s team, responsible for the investigation, after analysis of the IML (Legal Medical Institute) report.

According to the expert, it was found the presence of drugs in the actor’s body when he died. “The association of antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol, with a consequent lowering of the level of consciousness, associated with confinement were the causes of (accidental) death”, says the report.

“The occurrence states that the victim was found with a black bag on his head, a practice known in Medical Literature as re-breathing, used with some frequency to relieve rapid and uncontrolled breathing in situations of anxiety and in many practices of asphyxiophilia/paraphilias , in order to increase the carbon dioxide content and decrease the oxygen content, variations that cause vasodilation or vasoconstriction of extra and endocranial vessels. Such a practice can have as a complication the confinement asphyxia (exchange of breathing air for unbreathable air)”, concludes the analysis of the IML.

According to the delegate responsible for the case, Araújo’s boyfriend, identified as a frequent visitor by witnesses, provided clarifications on Wednesday after being called by the Civil Police.

The actor was found dead on the 11th, after a friend called him and didn’t answer. She asked other friends to go to his apartment to check what had happened.

Luiz Carlos Araújo was buried on the 13th, with a sealed coffin. The ceremony was restricted due to the pandemic and was only attended by friends and family.

