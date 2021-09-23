Death Stranding Director’s Cut review

In 2019, we had Hideo Kojima’s first work after his separation from Konami, breaking a long period of uncertainty about which direction the Japanese master would take and, mainly, about what the next project would be. Unique as always, it starts with a new proposal from which the original idea of ​​a hiking simulator is born, or rather, creates a work around a delivery system with strong social connections. Once again, he allies with Sony in order to achieve a remarkable and impressive work with traces of genius, but also surrounded by some controversy, as always in his works.

It’s impossible to please everyone and Death Stranding is in that range, where you either love or hate yourself with all your strength. A game with a peculiar gameplay, supported by a narrative that tends to be ambiguous, but completely idealized for a disparate and unprecedented videoplayable approach in this industry. Nobody was expecting a bet of this nature and with these characteristics, which once again surprised everyone and everything, obviously. Kojima rarely defrauds us, even if we are not admirers of his works, there is no denying his daring efforts to break taboos and ideals with predefined concepts tied to worn out formats and stuck to the past.

The emergence of Death Stranding Director’s Cut is seen as a natural and expected process. With the arrival of the most powerful consoles, many producers have taken the opportunity to update, improve, and even add content to titles released on the machines of the previous generation. Released nearly two years ago on PlayStation 4, it soon became apparent that Death Stranding needed more raw power to stretch its legs. Not even the PS4 Pro with its superior power was able to take this ambitious project to the ultimate vision originally envisioned. Director’s Cut revives this concept in all its brilliance thanks to the superior capabilities of PlayStation 5, putting it on a par with the stunning version released in July 2020 for PC.

But let’s get down to business, the additions and improvements in this definitive edition of Death Stranding. The vision of the original narrative is a tremendous maze of events that leaves us with more questions than answers. In Director’s Cut we have the expansion of one of the branches, with a new area to explore where we are led through new missions. It’s not very long, but it gives newness to its narrative point and re-awakens that little explorer animal that we have inside of us. I confess that I felt a sense of being short, or else my hunger for news was such that I devoured the entire expanded content of the narrative without properly savoring it.

Obviously having played the PC version, the initial impact wasn’t all that surprising, but anyone who hasn’t played it on that platform will feel all the differences. I had to make a reset to my brain, going back to playing the original to learn its status on the previous generation platform. After a considerable amount of time, it was time to check out Director’s Cut on PlayStation 5, to see that the leap from one machine to another is really huge. Frankly, I can no longer play at 30 frames per second and again I reinforce that position. We have games that are completely transformed with the doubling of fluidity, whether in their more responsive gameplay or simply through the physical acceptance of our eyes to a less damaging presentation and no compromises that break the immersion.

This package is packed with improvements that I consider surgical, from the visuals and respective performance to others related to the new tools that drive gameplay. The mechanics become more effective and above all improve the overall experience with an expanded gameplay and raised to more refined and refined levels, giving the player a feeling of greater reward for the time he dedicates to the game. The intention of Kojima Productions is notorious, trying to demystify the complexity with “helps” that make the initial progression faster and less painful. Whoever played the original and is now making the transition will feel this impact, which although evident is not intrusive and does not dismantle the structure of the game. It is necessary to praise what is conceived, the polishing in key points is sublime when compared to the original.

The new ways of performing tasks greatly facilitate our journey, I do not mean to say that it is a walk in the park. It’s still demanding, but now we have the means to improve the whole process and no longer hover in the air with an excessive and somewhat artificial extension. These new mechanisms enabled by the new structures are exciting and some are even very fun, such as the Cargo Catapult and the Quiral Ramp. Certain that there were already foundations at the construction level that allowed us to speed up our movement around the map, I even created a gigantic network of Ziplines around the map and crossing the high mountains covered with snow (I’m proud), they were used by many players from all over the world and a source of loads of Likes. Now with these new shapes we have a perfect symbiosis between the originally existing and the new.

The Cargo Catapult launch goods over long distances. The process of launching and flying the merchandise is controlled by the player, there is a moment when we have to activate the parachute so the merchandise is not damaged. It’s a very satisfying execution and lets you launch goods over long distances, saving time when we want to build something at the resource landing site. The Quiral Ramp is pure fun, in addition to serving to overcome obstacles, it also allows you to perform aerial acrobatics to receive Likes and even take beautiful photos. We can jump from vehicle and even run, giving fantastic rear mortals.

But the news does not stop there. Aid is now available sooner, with the supply of a new weapon, Maser. Fires electrical charges that render humans incapacitated and unconscious. Also essential is the introduction of the new Support Skeleton, which allows for greater travel speed and load capacity, and comes with a system for charging energy through the sun, even on rainy days. It is also worth mentioning the small and simple Chiral Bridges for smaller obstacles and a Robot Friend that both helps us in transporting goods and gives us that relaxing ride.

In addition to the new narrative mentioned above, we now have two new points of interest, one of which is accessed through our private room, Training Ground, and another that we have to build, the Racetrack. On the Training Ground there is a shooting area where we can test weapons and even enter into competition through proposed challenges. On the Racetrack there are also challenges, which consist of making races, with the game vehicles, against the timer to achieve the best possible time. It is still in the private room that we now have access to all the battles against the Nightmares that have already been unlocked. Previously we only had access to fights against Higgs. Ranked quests and challenges are also introduced, where we can compete directly against players from all over the world.

These challenges / competitions, many of them available for a limited time, give access to rewards according to our performance, to reward us with resources and even unique images. In this way, the interaction between Death Stranding players, which has always been one of its focuses, is reinforced. This addition of competitions, such as the Racetrack or the Training Ground, makes our whole experience even more rewarding and greatly extends its longevity. All this combined with subtle improvements, such as the possibility to create detailed routes on the map, passing through the Fragile Jump revision which is now easier to visualize where we are taking the jump. These new tools / features make Sam Porter Bridges a more versatile and efficient carrier.

Sam and the crate. Kojima’s wonderful sting.

PlayStation 5 allows Death Stranding to break free from the shackles and constraints of past hardware. The inclusion of DualSense’s haptics and PS5’s 3D audio gives that finish of exquisite quality. It’s amazing what the PS5 controller can transmit, we almost feel the terrain in our hands, with the different levels of vibration in different areas of the controller, whether when running, jumping or even when you trip and fall. The vibrating motors allow an assimilation and transposition into our hands of all the reactions in Sam’s body. Adaptive triggers are also used for different pressures and even the command audio is used again to hear the reactions of our beloved BB, or Lou as Sam affectionately calls him. The 3D sound design gives even more immersion, with the PlayStation 5’s three-dimensional sound evidenced in the sonic details, such as the raindrops falling on our suit. The difference between playing with 3D audio on or off is one of those experiences that just testing to get the real sense.

Technically speaking, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is phenomenal, with the fluidity of 60 frames per second, the visuals with a definition and sharpness never seen on consoles and even the inclusion of an ultra wide 21:9 mode with black bars at the top and bottom , but with a much larger field of view, similar to what you get on the PC and ideal for large screens. Use is also made of the SSD’s fantastic speed, which allows for nearly instantaneous load times so the immersion is never interrupted. This is the rebirth of a pearl from the mind of Hideo Kojima, which becomes the definitive version and a work of art that will remain forever in the history of this industry.

With this we have access to an exciting narrative that now expands, a refined gameplay where the edges have been sharpened, a significant improvement in all interaction with the environment and, above all, that manages to supplant the original and become the real reference. It’s €49.99 for the full version and just €10 for the PS4 to PS5 update. It is mandatory to play Death Stranding Director’s Cut, this is the right time to immerse yourself for the first time in this magnificent universe created by the Japanese master, or revisit for new discoveries and kill nostalgia for the good times spent there. These opportunities cannot be overlooked, do not let this work escape which reaches its definitive state in an irreproachable version.