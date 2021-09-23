Death Stranding pays homage to Metal Gear, but doesn’t justify version

Almost two years after Death Stranding was released on PS4, Hideo Kojima’s latest work gets a new version, now exclusive to PS5, on September 24th.

Director’s Cut (which the creator doesn’t like) brings the game to 60 frames, native 4K and adds punctual elements that enhance the experience, such as new equipment, including a robot helper for protagonist Sam. That is, nothing too alarming.

Among the news, however, the highlight goes to a set of missions in a new area, which pays homage to Metal Gear Solid, the series for which Kojima was known in the gaming world.

The unprecedented place is on the first map of the game, above the Ludens Fan shelter (lived by the presenter and friend of Kojima, Geoff Keighley).

In the original version, the region is just an ordinary mountain. In Director’s Cut, there is a silhouette of a building in ruins.

See the images below.

Death Stranding (PS4) vs Director’s Cut (PS5)

The place is a destroyed factory, full of MULES, the main human enemies of the game, and there happens the three story missions added in Director’s Cut, in which Sam needs to infiltrate and investigate the place.

In one of these missions, Death Stranding is transformed, for a moment, into Metal Gear Solid (see the gameplay at the top of the article).

The photography and soundtrack provide the ambiance, while the focus on the ventilation outlet and the cardboard box is the wink that Kojima and the development team give players true fan service.

The problem is that it stops there. The extra missions turn out to be a good example of how new content can’t justify Director’s Cut, especially for those who’ve already finished the original on PS4.

A proof of this is the shallow narrative that the new missions have.

The story told there explores a little more one of the secondary characters of the game, but it has a face and taste of a filler anime episode, something that didn’t even deserve to call the actor Norman Reedus to voice Sam again.

The protagonist is silent, without new lines, and it would not be worth the investment, with the little he delivers.

Now don’t get me wrong, the additions to Director’s Cut itself are cool: the shooting range and the race track are a good distraction because of online scoreboards to compete with friends – a concept that speaks to the connection theme of game people.

However, the feeling is that the extra elements could very well be a nice DLC or expansion pack for the original, without needing a more expensive edition to come out just for the PS5. Even the Dualsense controller functions, while cool, don’t make the new video game experience mandatory.

That feeling gets even stronger when we look at the also recently released director’s version of Ghost of Tsushima, which adds more meaningful content, like Iki Island, and is available for PS4.

For those who are lucky enough to have found the new video game in stores and have never touched Death Stranding, then yes, the new version makes more sense. This is certainly the definitive edition of the game, with the additional content appearing organically as the story progresses.

Releases: 09/24/2021

Platforms: PS5

Price: BRL 299

Parental rating: 16 years old (Extreme violence, sensitive issues)

Portuguese: Yes (subtitles and dubbing)

Development: Kojima Production

Publication: Sony

