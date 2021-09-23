Delays in wages continue in the Cruzeiro routine despite Luxa’s request

Vanderlei Luxemburgo arrived at Cruzeiro asking the board to honor the commitments with athletes and employees, thus ensuring stability to fight for access to the first division. However, the club is again having problems paying off salaries. The cast already accumulates two months in arrears.

But the situation is complicated in other sectors of the club, such as the youth teams and women’s football, with difficulties in holding female athletes in the already difficult universe of national women’s football. In these departments, delays already reach four months, including administrative sectors.

It is important to emphasize that the Transfer Ban, the ban on athlete registration applied to Cruzeiro, does not affect women’s football. The women’s soccer coordination of the club has already been legally oriented on the subject and received three legal responses highlighting that the penalty does not apply to the category.

O Super.FC contacted the board of directors of Cruzeiro and the press office for information about the salary problems faced by the club. However, no response has been given so far.

The arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo brought a rapprochement with businessman Pedro Lourenço, from BH Supermarkets, who helped pay part of the salaries of Toca II athletes and employees. But the problem has not been resolved in its entirety.

Fan campaign and legal risk of losing athletes

A few months ago, Cruzeiro fans started to campaign on social networks to collect food baskets to help the club’s humblest employees, especially workers from Toquinha. Through CruPix, Cruzeiro also started to campaign for deposits in order to pay employees’ wages in arrears. As for the sporting issue, with two months behind schedule, there is always the risk of the team losing athletes.

CLT guarantees, in art. 483, D, termination of contract in case of default by the employer. The Pelé Law, in art. 31, says that athlete can also seek termination if the club delays his salary by three months or more. It also applies to FGTS and social security contributions.

