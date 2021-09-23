Denmark changes rule for receiving social benefits due to lack of labor | World

Denmark currently has a labor shortage in the workforce of 10,500 professionals, mainly in the service sector. To try to solve the problem, the government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proposes to change the rules for receiving certain social benefits in the country.

The presentation of the country’s new economic growth plan must be voted on and approved by the Danish parliament before the end-of-year recess, and already enter into force early next year. The plan aims to integrate 20,000 people who are out of the labor market.

Among the measures presented by the government is to introduce as a mandatory requirement for “women of non-Western origin” who live in the country, do not speak Danish, but have received social benefits from the government for more than three years, the rule to work or contribute actively for Danish society through 37 hours per week, which is equivalent to the weekly working day in the country.

According to data from the Danish government, six out of every 10 women who came from the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey do not participate in the job market in the country. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was adamant that “we want to introduce a new logic of work in which people have a duty to contribute and be useful and, if they cannot find a regular job, they will have to work voluntarily to receive their social benefits at the end of the month”.

Cuts in unemployment insurance for young graduates

The measure generates dissatisfaction among younger people. Under the new proposal, the rate of financial compensation for Danes who have just graduated from higher education and who do not have a job for the first two years should be reduced.

Currently, recent graduates under the age of 30 who are unemployed receive DKK 13,815 (the equivalent of R$11,500) monthly in unemployment insurance benefits. The government said it will reduce this value to DKK 9,500 Danish kroner, something around R$7,500 reais.

For those over 30 and with dependent children, this amount should be reduced to DKK 12,000 (R$9,900). At the same time, the government proposes that the normal period of unemployment insurance for trainees be reduced from two to one year.

“New graduates should contribute a little bit to Danish society so that many more workers will have unemployment insurance coverage in the future,” said Danish Labor Minister Peter Hummelgaard.

Industry and service sectors need workers

According to the National Institute of Research and Statistics in Denmark, the construction industry has been suffering from a labor shortage of 43% for the sixth consecutive month in 2021. This figure is close to the highest in the history of statistics that go back to the year 2005.

For the president of the Confederation of Danish Industry, Lars Sørensen, the country’s companies are in the midst of a historic shortage of labor, and the plan announced by the government “should ensure a lasting recovery for the benefit of all sectors of the economy” .