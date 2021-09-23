Derby County, the team coached by Rooney, loses 12 points and becomes Championship lantern

The moment experienced by Derby County, England, is not good. In addition to the serious financial crisis, the team lost 12 points in the Championship, considered the 2nd division of England, and ended up in the lantern of the championship. The measure was officially announced by the EFL (English League Federation) this Wednesday (22), that the club lost points for administrative errors.

To avoid bankruptcy, the team entered the administration phase and is looking for new owners. If they don’t fit in, Derby County, which is led by coach Wayne Rooney, could suffer yet another punishment with a loss of nine league points.

In the current Championship, Rooney led the team in eight duels, with two wins, four draws and two defeats, totaling 10 points. In the last round, the loss of points had already been awarded and Rooney only found out on television. As they lost 12 points, the team went to the bottom of the competition with -5, but beat Stoke City by 2-1 and reduced the difference to -2.

In an interview after the victory against Stoke City, Rooney spoke of the punishment:

“I saw it on Sky (Sports). Obviously, with the news coming out it was difficult for the players, the committee and the fans. A very difficult position we found ourselves in. My job here is to make the athletes play. play with great pride and my job is to bring some dignity back to the club”

Check out the note published by the EFL this Wednesday (22):

The EFL can now confirm that, in accordance with the EFL Rules, a 12 point deduction was immediately applied to Derby County Football Club’s 2021/22 season total. This follows the installation of the Notices of Intent to Appoint Directors on Friday night, and the subsequent announcement that the appointment process was completed earlier today.

The League has already held initial constructive discussions with the Administrators and will remain in regular dialogue with them as they seek to find the appropriate solutions needed to help the Club as it navigates its way out of insolvency.

In addition, the League will be in contact today with representatives of the Rams Trust (the Derby County Official Supporters Trust), DCMS, Derby area deputies and other relevant stakeholders, inviting them to meet with the League to discuss the position of the Club, now that the Administrators have been appointed.

Trevor Birch, EFL Chief Executive, said: “I appreciate that this is a challenging and worrying time for all Club members, particularly employees and supporters, and it is our intention to work proactively with the Directors and all relevant parties with the aim to ensure a viable and long-term future for Derby County. We will seek to provide timely and relevant updates as appropriate and as events unfold in the coming weeks.”