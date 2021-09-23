Did you like Fbio Santos’ contract renewal? Vote for My Timo’s poll

This Wednesday, Corinthians announced the contract renewal of Fábio Santos. The left-back signed a new link with the Parque São Jorge club until the end of 2022 and the agreement has already been published in the Brazilian Football Confederation’s Bulletin Diário Informativo (BID).

Fábio’s old bond was valid on December 31 of this year and the renewal had already been aligned between Corinthians and Álvaro Serdeira, the athlete’s manager, since the beginning of last month.

In a press conference in August, Fábio Santos clearly said that he would stay at Corinthians if the board chose to stay. In addition, Timão’s 26th shirt, who turned 36, also revealed that he “wants to enjoy” the last moments of his football career.

So far, Fábio Santos has played 265 games with the Corinthians shirt, in two spells. In the first, the full-back won six titles: Brazilian Championship (2011 and 2015), Libertadores da América (2012), Club World Cup (2013), Campeonato Paulista (2013) and Recopa (2013).

