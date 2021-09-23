Director confirms that Prevent changed Covid’s diagnostic code; senators talk about crime | Covid’s CPI

The executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, confirmed that the operator advised doctors to modify, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnosis code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

The message that determined the change and passed on to the unit’s coordinators, revealed by GloboNews, was shown this Wednesday (22) during Batista Júnior’s testimony to Covid’s CPI.

During the testimony, the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), decided to convert the executive from the status of witness to that of being investigated by the commission – this condition indicates that the commission sees signs of committing crimes.

The text said that it was necessary to “standardize” the code for all patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

“After 14 days from the onset of symptoms (ward/fit patients) or 21 days (patients passing in the ICU/Hybrid Bed), the ICD must be changed to any other except B34.2 (Covid-19 code) to that we can identify patients who no longer need isolation. Immediate start”, informed a message sent by a director.

To senators, Batista Júnior stated that “all patients suspected or confirmed with Covid, in need of isolation, when they entered the hospital, needed to receive B34.2, which is Covid’s ICD.”

“And after 14 days — or 21 days for those in the ICU —, if these patients had already passed that date, the ICD could already be modified because they no longer represented a risk to the hospital population,” he added.

After the executive’s statement, Prevent Senior’s press office sent a note to g1 in which it informs that the change in the code “was made in a computerized system of internal management of beds”. “Covid’s official notifications of cases and deaths were not and are not affected by these administrative procedures,” says the office.

The CPI received indications that the operator underreported and concealed deaths by Covid that occurred in its units. The modification of the ICD, according to a former Prevent Senior employee, makes the diagnosis of Covid disappear from a possible death record.

Senators criticized the CID amendment. “You, as a doctor, are unbelievable. He is in no condition to be a doctor with the dishonesty of what he has done now. Honestly, modifying a disease code is a crime. Unfortunately, the Federal Council of Medicine does not punish”, said Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is an orthopedist.

“They consider that after 14 days this patient no longer has a Covid, or that after 21 days he no longer has a Covid. These people who died, died of complications from what? Of Covid. So it’s Covid. Of course, this is a fraud”, said Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who is also a doctor.

“After this appalling information that we learned in recent days and saw here today, unfortunately we found that this Prevent Senior is not a health plan, it is a macabre plan of deaths, which had the audacity, the pretension of changing the medicine of the world with a study that was leaked by Eduardo Bolsonaro”, said the rapporteur.

The commission received a dossier with a series of allegations of irregularities, prepared by doctors and former doctors of Prevent. The document says the spread of chloroquine and other ineffective medications against Covid was the result of an agreement between the Jair Bolsonaro government and Prevent.

The report of GloboNews had access to the spreadsheet with the names and health information of all study participants. Nine of them died during the research, but the authors only mentioned two deaths.

The study was publicized and praised by Bolsonaro, as an example of the successful use of hydroxychloroquine.