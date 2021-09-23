Director says Sean Connery’s James Bond was a rapist

The director Cary Fukunaga recalled, in an interview with Variety, that the James Bond in Sean Connery raped a woman in one of the old movies from 007. Responsible for the new No Time To Die, Fukunaga commented on updating Bond for the contemporary world.

“I don’t remember if it was 007 Against Atomic Blackmail or 007 Against Goldfinger…but there’s a scene where Sean Connery’s Bond basically rapes a woman. She says ‘no, no, no’, and he says, ‘ yes, yes, yes.’ That would not be well received today“he declared.

In no time to die, according to Fukunaga, the producer Barbara Broccoli insisted that “the world around Bond changed, although he cannot change, as a character, overnight“. The hiring of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to revise the script was part of that change.

“The expectation has always been this: a woman writing much stronger female roles. Barbara has always wanted that, from the first conversation we had about the film. […] This is the story of a white man being a spy, but you need to be aware and make the women in the story more than just casualties.“, completed.

at the beginning of no time to die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) is retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q.

The debut in Brazil is scheduled for September 30th.

