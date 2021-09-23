Disapproval of the Bolsonaro government rises to 53%, according to an IPEC survey; approval is 22% | Policy

An IPEC survey released this Wednesday (22) shows the following percentages of evaluation of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro:

great/good: 22%

22% Regular: 23%

23% bad/very bad: 53%

53% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

In the previous survey, carried out in June, the percentage of excellent/good was 24%, that of regular, 26%, and that of bad/very bad, 49%. The percentage of those who did not know/did not answer did not change (1%).

The question asked by the institute was “In your opinion, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is being”, with the options “Excellent”, “good”, “regular”, “bad” or “very bad”. Together, the items “great” and “good” correspond to the percentage of approval by the administration; and the items “bad” and very bad”, the one of disapproval.

The IPEC survey was carried out from September 16 to 20 and interviewed 2,002 people in 141 municipalities. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.

Ipec was created by former executives of Ibope Inteligência after its closure. The new research institute works in the area of ​​consultancy and intelligence in market research, public opinion and politics.

One of the aspects researched concerns the approval of the president’s way of governing. In this case, the question asked was: “And do you approve or disapprove of the way in which President Jair Bolsonaro is governing Brazil?” On this issue, the results were:

Approves: 28%

28% Disapprove: 68%

68% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 4%

In the previous survey, 30% of respondents approved of Bolsonaro’s way of governing, 66% disapproved and 4% did not know or did not respond.

The survey also asked the question: “Do you trust President Jair Bolsonaro or not?” The percentages were:

Trust: 28%

28% Do not trust: 69%

69% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3%