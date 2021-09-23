Discover the 5 most expensive cell phones in Brazil | Cell phone

The premium character of the iPhone was never a secret, with prices above the competition. Despite this, the impressive R$ 15,499 orders for the recently announced iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB caused a lot of talk on social networks. For most of us, that’s a lot of money for a cell phone. The apple device is not alone: ​​there are smartphones from Samsung and Xiaomi that certainly don’t fit in the pocket of the average Brazilian, as you can see in the following lines.

The selection considers the most powerful versions of the devices. The more storage, the more it costs to take one of these toys home.

1. iPhone 13 Pro Max (R$15,499)

iPhone 13 Pro Max features ProRes technology, which allows video compression without loss of quality.

First on the list is Apple’s recently launched premium cellphone, which sells for R$15,499 in the 1TB version, a new storage record. Indicated for professionals, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen with an OLED panel and 120 Hz, a feature that has become among devices aimed at gamers, as it allows for greater fluidity in the graphics of the iOS system and in games.

Also new from the previous generation is the ProRes technology, which allows video compression without loss of quality and supports 5K content. The device gains macro photos, which capture the smallest details of objects with great clarity.

Apple offers three other versions with less storage at lower prices: 512 GB for R$13,499, 256 GB for R$11,499 and 128 GB for R$10,499. Another possibility is the iPhone 13 Pro, with features similar to the Pro Max, but with a 6.1-inch screen.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery lasts 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The cell phone is sold in four colors: sierra blue, silver, gold and graphite.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (R$13,799)

The vice-leadership is occupied by Samsung’s folding cell phone with a screen that opens in a tablet format. Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features water resistance and a hidden camera under the screen for R$13,799 for the 512GB version.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch screen, which changes to 7.6 inches when opened.

The folding device features a 6.2-inch screen when closed, which transforms into a 7.6-inch display when opened. As with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the technology is 120 Hz, which ensures smoother and more natural transitions and screen effects, enhancing the user experience, especially in games and videos.

IPX8 certification attests that the phone can be 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on parts of the device, with the promise of better survival in the face of impacts, as well as greater resistance against scratches. In addition to the 512GB version, there is also the 256GB option for R$12,799. Available colors are silver, dark green and black.

3. Xiaomi Mi 11 (BRL 8,999)

Xiaomi’s powerful smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Offered in a single version, the cell phone was launched for R$ 9,999, but can already be found for R$ 8,999 on the manufacturer’s official website.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 draws attention for the arrangement of photo sensors, placed in a single piece of glass three levels high. The main camera shoots up to 108 MP and has an aperture of f/1.85. The ultra wide camera is 13 MP (f/2.4). For close-up shots, there’s also the 5MP macro lens (f/2.4).

Xiaomi Mi 11 brings cameras up to 108 MP.

Videos are recorded in 8K at 30 frames per second (fps) or in 4K or Full HD at 60 fps. As for the selfies, they are up to 20 MP (f/2.2) of resolution with night mode and Full HD videos with HDR. The front sensor is capable of capturing scenes in slow motion (slow motion).

The Xiaomi Mi 11’s screen is another highlight, with 6.81 inches, 120 Hz refresh – which should vary according to the type of use – and promise of high sensitivity to recognize touch, ideal feature for gamer users .

It is worth remembering that, outside Brazil, more powerful versions of the Mi 11: the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro are already offered. The latter was even dubbed the “King of Android”’. Last week, Xiaomi launched in China the cell phone update, called 11T Pro, which left aside the traditional acronym Mi.

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (BRL 7,999)

The 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched earlier this year for R$10,499 to occupy the position of the brand’s top-of-the-line cellphone. However, with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 it seems to have been repositioned and is now offered on Samsung’s official website only in the 256 GB version, for R$ 7,999.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Triple Camera Detail

Despite not being among the most recent releases, the S21 Ultra is a cell phone of multiple qualities. One of the differentials is the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which was elected earlier this year as the best in the world. Samsung’s cell phone also features features such as the UWB chip, responsible for making connections to transmit data quickly, and the 120 Hz screen adapted to not consume so much battery.

In addition, one of the features of the device launched in early 2021 is support for the S Pen, a digital pen that was the exclusive brand of the Galaxy Note line, which has not received any updates this year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra works with Samsung’s eight-core processor, the Exynos 2100.

With a 108 MP sensor on the main lens, the arrangement is composed of a 12 MP ultra wide and two telephoto cameras, both with 10 MP. The smartphone supports 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. The front camera brings 40 MP. The device is offered in two color options: black and silver.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (BRL 7,499)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of Samsung’s main bets in the field of foldable cell phones. For R$ 7,499, the smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen made of 2X Dynamic AMOLED, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures more fluidity in games, videos and system graphic animations.

Galaxy Z Flip — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The external display has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel and a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels. In it, notifications and some quick controls are displayed. Storage is 256 GB. The photographic system is divided as follows: main and ultra wide camera with 12 MP each and 10 MP front camera.