Dog who stole plush unicorn 5 times wins toy and new home

A toy store had a “problem” with a stray dog ​​that took advantage of the entrance of customers to try to steal a specific item: a plush purple unicorn. “It goes straight for the unicorn, the same every time,” Joe Newburn, supervisor of Duplin County Animal Services, told the People portal.

The case was so recurrent that the store’s owners had to start locking the doors of the place, to prevent the Labrador dog from continuing to try to “steal” the unicorn. In addition, store employees thought it best to call the North Carolina Animal Control team, in the United States, to rescue the stray dog.

The person responsible for attending to the incident, Samantha Lane, was very moved by the story of the dog and his devotion to the stuffed animal. So she decided to pay for the toy before taking it to the rescue shelter.

At the site, the dog was named Sisu, in honor of the dragon in the new Disney movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon“.

Photo: People/Mary Shannon Johnstone

in search of a new home

As soon as Sisu arrived at the shelter, the team posted a picture of the dog. The expectation, since the animal seemed to be well taken care of and due to its obsession with the toy, is that Sisu already had a family with children, who had similar toys.

However, no one went after the dog at the shelter, so he was put up for adoption. He stayed there for a while, sleeping cuddled up with the unicorn.

“He is so sweet. It’s amazing. He’s obviously very smart, and even when we brought him to the shelter, he was very obedient,” says Joe Newburn. “I don’t know any other reason for this focus on the unicorn other than that he had a similar one at home. If the store called saying he was trying to steal feed, it would make more sense, but not a purple unicorn,” he concluded.

Photo: People/Mary Shannon Johnstone

After a few days of being very well taken care of by the shelter staff, Sisu and her best friend finally found an adopter. The new guardian family even received “a few extra purple unicorns”. In addition, agent Samantha Lane also received a gift and the shelter received a donation of kilos of feed, all delivered by the store that Sisu was trying to rob at the beginning of the story.