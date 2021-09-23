Doll with sinister ticket came after a lot of wine, says former resident – News

The discovery of a doll behind the wall of a house in Liverpool, England, left Internet users with their hair standing on end. All because the toy carried with it a sinister note about the murder of a family there.

However, the grim crime was nothing more than a prank set up by the former resident who lived in the house. The revelation was made to the Liverpool Echo newspaper, which she asked to remain anonymous.

The 48-year-old woman said that the idea was developed together with her daughters in 2015, when the kitchen was undergoing renovation. “We had a few glasses of wine and we thought it would be a really funny idea,” he explained.

“One of my girls wrote the letter, we put it up on the wall and just forgot about it.” So much so that the prank was only remembered after the repercussion of the discovery of the supposedly murderous doll.

“We didn’t mean anything sinister by this, I probably had too many glasses of wine,” admitted the former resident.

Although the current owner was suspicious of the frame from the beginning, the author of the idea insisted on reinforcing the humorous content of the undertaking.

“It says in the note that the person lived in the house in 1961, but it wasn’t built until 1964 and the only things that died there are a hamster and a couple of fish.”

To finish the matter, she wished the new tenant all the best in the place: “We’ve been there for 25 years,” she revealed, “we have nothing but fond memories.”

