Dollar rises 0.34%, to R$ 5.304; Ibovespa is also up, the 2nd in a row

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed up 1.84% this Wednesday (22), at 112,282.28 points. It is the second consecutive high registered by the index, which before amended five lows, two of them above 2%.

The commercial dollar also ended the day at a high, 0.34%, quoted at R$ 5.304 on sale. The market closed before the Central Bank announced the decision to raise the basic interest rate, the Selic, from 5.25% to 6.25% per year, the highest level in two years.

With today’s results, the dollar now accumulates an appreciation of 2.56% against the real in September and 2.22% in the year. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, recorded losses in both periods: 5.47% in the month and 5.66% in 2021.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Market expected interest rate decisions here and in the US

In today’s session, the markets’ attention was focused on the meetings on interest rates in the United States and Brazil.

Earlier, Fed officials (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) signaled that they should start raising interest rates as early as 2022, saying they believe rates — now close to zero — could rise to at least 1% by the end of 2023.

The movement, which aims to control inflation, should also appreciate the dollar here. Higher interest rates in the US tend to attract resources that are currently invested in other countries, such as Brazil.

Here, the expectation of a 1 percentage point increase in the Selic materialized after the market closed.

An increase in interest rates in Brazil would tend to make the real more attractive. The problem, as explained by Mauro Morelli, strategist of Davos Investments, is that the political crisis has driven investors away.

Given the increasingly significant interest differential [entre Brasil e economias avançadas], the real should have greater appreciation, but domestic political noises have not allowed this appreciation. (…) [É preciso] get the political noise in Brasilia right and circumvent volatility ahead of the 2022 elections.

Mauro Morelli, to Reuters

(With Reuters)