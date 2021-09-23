Domestic violence compromises breast cancer diagnosis – 09/23/2021 – Balance and Health

There is no evidence to support a direct relationship between violence against women and the development of breast cancer. However, the stress caused by physical and psychological aggression in the home environment has harmful effects on the diagnosis and evolution of the disease.

According to oncologist Cristiana Tavares, repeated violence by the partner against women has clinical and social impacts that affect the identification of breast cancer, its treatment and the patient’s reintegration into society. She participated in the panel Breast cancer and violence against women, of the 8th Digital Congress All Together Against Cancer, which took place between September 20 and 24.

In his master’s research, Tavares investigated the correlation between domestic violence and breast cancer. Her original hypothesis was that, by affecting an organ associated with femininity and altering aesthetic, sexual and family patterns, the disease could increase the level of violence suffered by women.

The results of the study with 200 patients showed that, on the one hand, the positive diagnosis left women more vulnerable: 55% of those who had a paid job had to stop working due to the treatment and its sequelae. In this way, they became more dependent on their husbands and in a worse condition to leave an abusive relationship.

On the other hand, the survey revealed that violence was and continued to be a reality for 42% of patients. For most of them, 56%, the diagnosis did not change the relationship with the partner and only 6% said that the change was for the worse. According to Tavares, therefore, breast cancer does not seem to be a cause of domestic violence. It would make more sense to look at the problem in the opposite direction and understand how violence impairs the diagnosis and evolution of the disease.

When reporting her personal experience, patient Patrícia Dias highlighted precisely how the physical and, above all, emotional aggressions she suffered from her husband delayed the identification and treatment of her breast cancer.

When his daughter stopped breastfeeding her right breast in 2013, Dias underwent an exam that pointed to the need for further investigation. “But I left the result in the drawer because I felt guilty for the violence I suffered, I believed in my aggressor’s word and preferred to die so as not to continue suffering.”

It was only in 2017, when she already felt lumps under her arm and a lot of pain, that she decided to interrupt the cycle of violence and seek treatment. “I can’t say my ex-partner caused my cancer. But I can say, with certainty, that I postponed the diagnosis too long because of the aggression. I’m very lucky to be here today, as I already had metastases,” he said.

As a way to raise self-esteem and share her experience, she created a website where she discusses the topic. Its objective is also to avoid that women who go through a similar situation do not have anyone to talk to about it, nor do they find themselves alone when seeking information.

Indeed, for the mastologist Juliana Francisco, the emotional consequences of breast cancer require support from both the health system and the patient’s personal network. “The breast is the symbol of femininity and, however mild the effects of the treatment, the woman imagines that she will lose her identity.”

In the face of any evidence of family barriers or domestic violence, support becomes even more essential for the patient “to have the strength to get up every day and seek treatment. A well-informed and well-supported woman is much better able to face the disease”, she said.

According to Tavares, no study has shown, in a robust way, the impact of the psychological factor on the onset of cancer. Discoveries that are still incipient, however, would already indicate how the relationship between the nervous, immune and endocrine systems can increase stress and aggravate the progression of the disease.

Anyway, she advocates further research on the emotional effects and domestic violence on the development of different types of cancer — directly or indirectly. After all, said Tavares, “women victims of violence are more subject to risk factors such as depression, consumption of alcohol, tobacco and drugs, changes in sleep patterns and poor eating habits.”

As psychologist Mariana Luz noted, when a woman is in a condition of violence, it is very difficult for her to take care of the physical and emotional dimensions of her life. “The aggressor prohibits us, blackmails us and prevents us from having access to a system of minimal care.”

The first step to breaking the cycle of violence, according to her, is to talk about it. An essential effort that would add to the need to “take care of yourself, resort to a support network and undergo routine exams. The violence and fear brought about by the disease take something essential from us: the project of personal happiness”, he said.

The causes manager at the Avon Institute Regina Célia Barbosa, in turn, stated that cancer and domestic violence involve pain and overcoming difficulties. But he addressed women who suffer from one or both to assert that they are not alone. “Several projects are being developed to articulate the two issues and promote access to justice and women’s rights.”

8th TJCC Congress (All Together Against Cancer)

When of September 20th and 24th

where to watch on the website congress.tjcc.com.br ​