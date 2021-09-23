Edson Celulari’s wife displays her pregnant belly and surprises

Actor Edson Celulari will be a father again, his wife Karin Roepke is expecting a girl

The actor Edson Cellulari and his wife, actress Karin Roepke, are living a very special moment! This is because the couple announced a few days ago that they are “pregnant”! Karin is expecting a girl.

Now, Karin Roepke has shown that despite her pregnancy, she is still very excited and willing. She showed a video in which she appears dancing and shows her still very discreet pregnant belly.

When showing the record, the wife of Edson Cellulari said: “Baby is already getting into Momy’s rhythm! Let’s dance with us? Pregnant with a girl!”.

In front of the record, Edson melted for his wife and commented with many hearts. Other famous people also praised Karin. Actress Camilla Camargo commented: “There that little belly”. The digital influencer Mari Belém also said: “Oh my God, the pancinha de amor”.

Netizens also rave about Karin. One netizen commented: “Perfect”. And another internet user also stated: “Afterwards we even miss the belly”. And Karin replied, “I imagine.”

A netizen said: “The mom is on… Let’s go dance”. Another internet user asked: “How old is Karin lindana? Surely your little girl will be dancing and happy like her mother! I’m so happy for you! God bless you!”. And Karin replied that she is four months pregnant: “So be it! I’m four and a half months old!”.

One Internet user said: “And here she comes with another little dance. It’s a lot of charm of these two stylish girls really”. And another internet user also said: “Your belly is beautiful! Congratulations! Children are always a blessing! May your daughter come in very healthy!”.

Edson Cellulari he is 63 years old and the baby on the way will be his third child. He is already the father of Enzo, 24, and Sophia, 18, both are the result of his marriage to actress Claudia Raia. The baby will be Karin’s first child.

