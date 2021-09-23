Electoral Reform PEC: Senate bars back from coalitions and changes president’s inauguration date

The Senate rejected in two rounds, on Wednesday 22, the return of party coalitions for elections for deputies and councilors. The opinion of the rapporteur Simone Tebet (MDB-RS) received 70 votes in favor and 3 against in the 1st round; in the 2nd, the score went from 66 to 3.

The PEC was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in August, under the report of Renata Abreu (Podemos-SP). At the House, the main change promoted would be the return of coalitions between parties in proportional elections, extinguished in 2017. The “district”, which until then was the motto of the proposal, was defeated in plenary after an agreement.

In the coalition model, the number of votes of each candidate of the same party alliance is added and divided by the electoral quotient. It is the relationship between the number of valid votes and the number of vacancies. The result is the total number of seats in that coalition and the most voted within the group are elected. This union does not need to be replicated at the federal, state or municipal level.

“The distortion of the voter’s vote resulting from the free party coalition in proportional elections violates two of the four stone clauses listed in article 60 of the Constitution: the direct, secret, universal and periodic vote and, insofar as the vote is one of the rights fundamental citizen policies, individual rights and guarantees”, argued Tebet.

In her opinion, the senator also wrote that “the argument of party fragmentation was raised, recurrently, against free coalition”.

“By taking to the Legislative Houses that they would not be elected in exclusive campaigns, the coalition would be one of the great mechanisms for the proliferation of parties, including rental parties. From this perspective, the consequence of the rule would be the large number of parties represented in the Chambers and the resulting difficulty for executives to build their bases for parliamentary support”.

Among the points on which the Senate and Chamber converged is the change in the inauguration date of governors (now 6 January) and the president (5 January). This change, however, will only be valid from 2026 (for possession in 2027).

In the approved opinion, Tebet also maintained the double counting of the votes of black candidates and women candidates, until 2030, for purposes of calculating the share of the Party Fund and Electoral Fund resources.

“It seems to be an efficient mechanism to encourage parties to include competitive names of women and blacks on candidate lists,” he argued. “After all, the votes obtained by them will result, from the year following the election, in a greater volume of resources transferred monthly to the party”.

The Senate also endorsed changes related to party loyalty. If an acronym agrees with the departure of a deputy or councilor, he will not be punished for the change.

As the opinion approved by the Senate only removes items endorsed by the Chamber, deputies will not have to reconsider the PEC. The text goes to the promulgation of President Jair Bolsonaro.

