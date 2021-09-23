Electroconvulsive therapy is a good treatment option for depression, study concludes – Health

A large new study concludes that electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, can be effective in the treatment of severe depression and it is as safe as the use of antidepressants combined with psychotherapy. The procedure, already called electroshock therapy, has a controversial and very unfavorable history. This was because of inaccurate portraits in popular books and movies like A stranger in the nest and also as a result of real problems with early versions of the procedure, which used strong electrical currents without anesthesia.

Today, ECT is performed under general anesthesia, and the doctor, working with an anesthesiologist and a nurse, applies a weak electrical current to the brain (usually about 0.8 amps at 120 volts) for one to six seconds. This causes a seizure inside the brain, but because of the anesthesia, the patient has no muscle contractions. A seizure causes changes in the brain that alleviate symptoms of depression and other specific mental illnesses. Doctors generally administer a series of ECT treatments over a period of days or weeks.

The only painful part of the procedure is the insertion of an intravenous line before anesthesia. Side effects may occur later, including temporary memory loss, confusion or transient headaches and muscle pain. Doctors are debating whether ECT can cause long-term memory problems different from the memory problems caused by depression itself.

For this new study, published in Lancet Psychiatry, Canadian researchers used records of 10,016 adults whose depression was severe enough to spend three days or more in hospital. Half of them underwent ECT while the other half were treated with drugs and psychotherapy. Their average age was 57 years and about two-thirds were women. The researchers tracked how each group responded within 30 days of being discharged from the hospital.

The study carefully matched patients with controls, making adjustments for more than 75 factors, including socio-demographic characteristics, medication use, other medical conditions, behavioral and cognitive status, and use of health care services. psychiatry and other health services. This complete methodology helped overcome some of the limitations of previous studies.

ECT did not appear to increase the risk of serious medical problems, including circulatory, respiratory, or genitourinary conditions that require hospital admission, or deaths that were not the result of suicide. Within 30 days of discharge, 105 of the patients undergoing ECT had serious medical problems, compared with 135 of the control group, a statistically insignificant difference. The researchers did not track minor medical problems treated in clinics. Suicides were rare in both groups, but significantly lower in those undergoing ECT.

“It’s an interesting and well-conducted study,” said Dr. Martin Balslev Jorgensen, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Copenhagen who has published extensively on ECT but was not involved in this study. “As ECT is surrounded by a lot of negative opinions, we need all the help we can get from real-life research.”

Dr. Jacob P. Feigal, medical director of the ECT program at Duke University, who is also not involved in the work, said the study may help to talk to people who fear ECT is the best treatment but who fear complications. “As a clinician,” he said, “it helps me make the argument. It contributes an important element to the discussion about the risk of having ECT compared to the risk of not doing it in people with severe depression.”

Jorgensen said the study shows that patients don’t have to worry about medical complications and can focus on the real issues of ECT: you need to be anesthetized and, after several treatments, you may have some memory loss in the period before and during ECT.

Dr. Irving M. Reti, professor of psychiatry and director of the brain stimulation program at Johns Hopkins University, who was not involved in the report, said it is “an important and substantial study” that contributes to the medical literature showing that ECT is safe. “This puts it in a medical context – thousands of patients without significant medical complications.”

The study’s lead author, Dr. Tyler S. Kaster, a brain stimulation researcher at the University of Toronto, agreed that ECT carries risks, but, he said, severe depression does, and can lead to serious problems – among them, cardiovascular disease, dementia, substance use and suicide. The decision to undergo ECT is “serious and complex,” he said. “The hope in this study is that it will provide important information that will allow patients, their loved ones and their physicians to understand the risks and make the most appropriate decision.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES