Emicida, Amor de Mãe represent Brazil; nominees

Brazil is represented by five productions in the International Emmy 2021, who revealed their nominees this morning (23) – check out the full list, echoed by Deadline, below.

The documentary/show movie Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday, gives Netflix, was remembered in the artistic programming category; O Globoplay took nominations by Surrounded (best documentary), Diary of a Confined (best short program) and All the Women of the World (best miniseries or telefilm); and, to finalize the Brazilian representatives, Love of Mom was nominated as best telenovela.

The International Emmy Ceremony takes place on November 22, in New York.

    Best artistic programming

  • Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (Brazil)

  • Kubrick By Kubrick (France)

  • Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP (Japan)

  • Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words (United Kingdom)

    best male performance

  • Roy Nik, by normali (Israel)

  • Namazuddin Siddique, by serious men (India)

  • Christian Tapan, by El Robo Del Siglo (Colombia)

  • David Tennant, by From (United Kingdom)

    best female performance

  • Valeria Betucelli, by El Cuaderno de Tomy (Argentina)

  • Ane Garabain, by Patria (Spain)

  • Miss Shalaby, by Every Week Has a Friday (Egypt)

  • Haley Squires, by Adult Material (United Kingdom)

    best comedy

  • Call My Agent (France)

  • Motherland: Christmas Special (United Kingdom)

  • Campaign Promises (Colombia)

  • Come Das: For India (India)

    best soap opera

  • Mother’s love (Brazil)

  • want the destination (Portugal)

  • The Song of Glory (China)

  • Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi (Singapore)

    Best miniseries or telefilm

  • Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

  • From (United Kingdom)

  • It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)

  • All the Women of the World (Brazil)