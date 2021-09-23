Emicida, Amor de Mãe represent Brazil; nominees

Brazil is represented by five productions in the International Emmy 2021, who revealed their nominees this morning (23) – check out the full list, echoed by Deadline, below.



The documentary/show movie Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday, gives Netflix, was remembered in the artistic programming category; O Globoplay took nominations by Surrounded (best documentary), Diary of a Confined (best short program) and All the Women of the World (best miniseries or telefilm); and, to finalize the Brazilian representatives, Love of Mom was nominated as best telenovela.

The International Emmy Ceremony takes place on November 22, in New York.