Emicida, Amor de Mãe represent Brazil; nominees

Brazil is represented by five productions in the International Emmy 2021, who revealed their nominees this morning (23) – check out the full list, echoed by Deadline, below.
The documentary/show movie Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday, gives Netflix, was remembered in the artistic programming category; O Globoplay took nominations by Surrounded (best documentary), Diary of a Confined (best short program) and All the Women of the World (best miniseries or telefilm); and, to finalize the Brazilian representatives, Love of Mom was nominated as best telenovela.
The International Emmy Ceremony takes place on November 22, in New York.
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (Brazil)
Kubrick By Kubrick (France)
Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP (Japan)
Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words (United Kingdom)
Best artistic programming
Roy Nik, by normali (Israel)
Namazuddin Siddique, by serious men (India)
Christian Tapan, by El Robo Del Siglo (Colombia)
David Tennant, by From (United Kingdom)
best male performance
Valeria Betucelli, by El Cuaderno de Tomy (Argentina)
Ane Garabain, by Patria (Spain)
Miss Shalaby, by Every Week Has a Friday (Egypt)
Haley Squires, by Adult Material (United Kingdom)
best female performance
Call My Agent (France)
Motherland: Christmas Special (United Kingdom)
Campaign Promises (Colombia)
Come Das: For India (India)
best comedy
Mother’s love (Brazil)
want the destination (Portugal)
The Song of Glory (China)
Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi (Singapore)
best soap opera
Atlantic Crossing (Norway)
From (United Kingdom)
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)
All the Women of the World (Brazil)
Best miniseries or telefilm