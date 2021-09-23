Emirates confirms the return of the world’s largest passenger plane to Brazil

The Airbus A380 will make the daily Dubai-São Paulo route and Emirates will be the only airline to operate the aircraft in South America.

Emirates confirmed that as of October 31, it will resume daily operations between Dubai and São Paulo with its iconic Airbus A380 aircraft. As we mentioned here, at the beginning of the month the company requested operations with the giant, which is the largest passenger plane in the world.

This will be the first time that the A380 aircraft will be in São Paulo since March 2020, when passenger flights were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emirates resumed passenger flights to São Paulo in August 2020 with its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

“We are delighted to bring our customer favorite A380 aircraft back to Brazil as of October 31st. With the increase in vaccination rates and the relaxation of international travel protocols, more and more Brazilians want to travel again after almost two years. With the A380 flying daily to São Paulo starting in late October, Emirates will be able to take Brazilians to popular travel destinations such as Dubai, Maldives, Cairo and other cities around the world, offering fast and convenient connections through our hub. Emirates is committed to its customers in Brazil and we are proud to be the only airline that operates the iconic Airbus A380 aircraft in the market,” said Stephane Perard, Emirates Country Manager for Brazil.

Dubai is one of the most sought after destinations by clients in Brazil. The city has attractions for all types of travellers. Brazilians have a free visa upon arrival in the city to enjoy its various attractions. This year, Dubai has one more attraction to offer visitors. From October 1st, it will host the World Expo, a unique event to be held in the region. Emirates, Premier Partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched an exclusive offer for customers to take advantage of this unique event, providing one day free entry to Expo 2020 for every ticket booked from October 1, 2021 to March 31 of 2022.

Customers can also take advantage of up to 20% discount on fares to Dubai by booking their ticket in advance. This special offer is valid for round-trip tickets to Dubai as the final destination for travel between September 26, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Reservations must be made by September 29, 2021 via Emirates.com, call center or Emirates stores, or through travel agencies.

Customers traveling between Dubai and São Paulo on Emirates A380 aircraft will have the unrivaled experience of settling into spacious and comfortable cabins and enjoying exclusive products and services.

First Class guests have unparalleled privacy, with closed suites equipped with minibar and work desk. Guests can enjoy a la carte multi-course meals at any time during their flight or can refresh themselves in the A380 Shower Spa. In addition, the A380 aircraft offers First and Business Class guests an exclusive lounge on the top deck.

