Etna volcano erupts. Visible ash column with about 9 kilometers – News

The Etna volcano erupted at dawn this Tuesday, around 1:40 am, with a column of smoke and ash about 9 km high, says Corriere della Sera.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the activity of the volcano “gradually shifted to a source of lava”, with overflow in the southeast crater. In a statement, it was said that the flow stopped after about 40 minutes of activity. Around 7:45 am local, volcanic tremors began to subside, “although values ​​remain high.”

Marco Viccaro, professor at the University of Catania and president of the association of Italian volcanologists explained that the column of smoke is “a sign of a continuous dynamism inside the volcano. After more than three weeks of pause, Etna reactivated with an energetic episode that demonstrates how the sequel started in December 2020 is still in full swing.”

Despite this episode, the volcanic activity “is concentrated on the summit of Etna and there is no danger for people”. However, ashes in the air can lead to traffic problems, damage to agriculture and inconvenience to citizens, who will see their homes covered by the expelled material.

Etna, with an area of ​​about 1,250 km2, is the highest active volcano (3,324 m) in Europe, with frequent eruptions for about 500,000 years. This year eruptions were recorded in February, April, June and August.