European Union Wants to Impose Standard for Charger Connector on Cell Phones, Including iPhones | Technology

The European Union announced on Thursday (23) plans to require manufacturers to adopt a standard for connectors for cell phones, tablets, video games and other electronic products.

The block proposed that all devices come with USB-C input, present on most Android phones released in recent years. The idea faces resistance from Apple, which uses Lightning technology in iPhones.

Another type of connector that appears in many devices is the micro-USB, frequent in cheaper or older products.

The proposal also includes a requirement for universal fast charging standards and clear compliance information.

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB is the most expensive cell phone in Brazil, for R$ 15,499

MY PHONE, MY LIFE: how the smartphone revolutionized the world in 15 years

Apple argues that its Lightning technology powers more than a billion devices across the planet and has voiced its opposition to the project.

“This regulation will harm innovation rather than encourage it, and it will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” the brand declared, according to the AFP agency.

The standardization of connectors began to be discussed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, in 2009. it will be necessary for deputies and member states of the European Union to approve the project.

If the measure goes ahead, companies will have 24 months to adapt and it is possible that its impacts will be global.

The Commission points out that European consumers spend around €2.4 billion (R$14.9 billion at current prices) a year to buy chargers and that they could save at least €250 million (R$1.5 billion) per year.

Another point raised by the authorities is the electronic waste generated by these objects, estimated at 11 thousand tons per year, which could be reduced by almost a thousand tons.