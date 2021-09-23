Evergrande loses support from Hong Kong tycoon amid debt crisis

A major Evergrande Group shareholder plans to sell all of its shares in the China developer, potentially taking more than $1 billion in the process.

Chinese Estates Holdings, owned by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said on Thursday that it had recently reduced its stake in Evergrande from nearly 6.5% to 5.7% and was seeking approval from the shareholders to sell the rest.

Chinese Estates spent the equivalent of $1.75 billion to buy its share in 2017 and 2018, and another $86 million in Evergrande bonds, according to documents.

Now, the company said its board was cautious about the company, including liquidity issues and the risks to its finances and operations if it fails to resolve the issues.

Chinese Estates also cited a significant decline in Evergrande’s share price, in addition to stock market volatility and changes in the markets and economy.

Evergrande shares rose about 18% on Thursday after it settled a bonus payout in China itself on Wednesday, but the share is still back more than 82% this year.

Investors are weighing whether the company can pay $83.5 million in a coupon due on Thursday, in a dollar-denominated bond.

