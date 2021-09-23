Evergrande seeks to reassure retail investors as the billion-dollar debt deadline approaches

HONG KONG – As uncertainty grows over the payment Evergrande undertook to make this Thursday to pay interest owed on a dollar bond, the president of the Chinese group, Hui Ka Yan, issued a statement saying the priority of Chinese real estate giant is to help retail investors redeem their investment products.

Hui Ka Yan Photo: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg

Know more: Chinese giant Evergrande announces deal to avoid title default that expires on Thursday

Yan’s statement came after he said on Wednesday that he had “settled” the payment for an onshore bond, pushing the company’s stock price to its biggest single-day percentage increase since its listing in 2009.

Global investors have been on hold in recent weeks as Evergrande’s $305 billion debt repayment obligations have raised fears that its malaise could pose systemic risks to China’s financial system.

Understand: How did Evergrande, the real estate giant that runs from electric car to football team, become a headache for China?

The company owes $83.5 million in interest payments on dollar-denominated bonds, due on Thursday, on a $2 billion offshore bond. And more payments are due next week, with bonus interest of $47.5 million due.

Not to mention offshore debt, the chairman of the board urged his executives to ensure the delivery of quality properties and the rescue of wealth management products held by millions of investors, primarily retail.

There is growing political pressure on the company to act as homebuyers, and retail investors are increasingly irritated that they have invested their savings in opaque property and wealth management products.

Valued shares

“Assuming this situation goes down the path of a debt restructuring, we think the retail investor nature of wealth management products would be prioritized for social stability,” said Ezien Hoo, credit analyst at OCBC Bank.

Foreign investors, who own securities issued by offshore entities, may find it more difficult to get paid as they have “lower bargaining power compared to other lenders closer to the assets,” he said.

In Brazil: BC raises the basic interest rate to 6.25%. Understand the impact on the economy in the view of 4 analysts

Evergrande shares rose 32% on Thursday as trading resumed after a holiday, though gains have been reduced and months of heavy losses have left shares down more than 80% for the year so far. Evergrande’s real estate services unit also rose.

The sense of relief spread to Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks, with Country Garden, China’s biggest developer, up 14%. Sunac China increased 16% and Guangzhou R&F Properties increased 26%.

Evergrande, which symbolized the construction loan business model and was once China’s best-selling developer, has struggled in recent months as Beijing tightened real estate rules in an attempt to rein in excess debt and speculation.

Investors fear the rot could spread to creditors, including banks in China and abroad, though analysts have downplayed the risk that a meltdown could result in a “Lehman moment” or a systemic liquidity crisis.