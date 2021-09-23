Evergrande’s Debt Repayment Announcement Soothes Global Markets; understand the case

× Photo: Pixabay

The announcement that Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant, will honor the commitments of one of its subsidiaries brought relief to Asian and global markets.

Hengda Real Estate Group said it will pay tomorrow (23) 232 million yuan, equivalent to US$36 million, in interest on debt securities maturing in September 2025.

Furthermore, the People’s Bank, China’s central bank, injected $18.5 billion into the financial system, providing liquidity to banks and brokers. As a result, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.40% to 3,628.49 points.

Another reason to reduce tensions is the rumors that the Chinese government plans to bail out the company, with the slicing of the company and the nationalization of healthy assets.

Last week, Evergrande informed creditors that it would not pay interest on debt maturing last Monday (20). The Chinese giant’s debts exceed $300 billion.

As of June 30, the company reported 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) in debt. with bondholders, banks, construction contractors and other creditors.

Of this total, 240 billion yuan (US$37.3 billion) would mature in one year, almost triple the 86.8 billion yuan (US$13.5 billion) that the company would have in cash..

Economists and investors lit the warning signal and compared this crisis to that of 2008. In September of that year, the US bank Lehman Brothers announced bankruptcy, with the bursting of the mortgage bubble in the US financial market.

This caused a domino effect of losses on financial institutions in several countries and resulted in the biggest economic crisis in the world.

In the case of the Chinese real estate giant, an eventual billionaire default could affect banks, insurance companies, individuals, suppliers, service providers and large global funds.

A possible bankruptcy of the company would also drop the price of iron ore, which would impact Brazil, a major exporter of the product to the Asian country.

Despite the fears, the chief economist of the OECD, Laurence Boone, said, in an interview with Valor Econômico, that the Chinese government can manage the financial collapse of Evergrande.

