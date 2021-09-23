Everything you wanted to know about gameplay

The launch of the new eFootball 2022 is getting closer. After being announced as a game in free service format, Konami has gradually detailed news about its football game – which replaces both Pro Evolution Soccer in the west and Winning Eleven in the east. But this time, the IGN Brazil had the opportunity to bring news about the gameplay of the game.

During a chat with the Konami team we spoke with Robbye Ron, brand manager for Konami eFootball, to find out what you can expect from the game and what has changed since PES 2021.

But has it really changed?

Konami promises a new gameplay along with its change in the way the game is distributed. To do so, the new eFootball brings new features, such as 1v1 duels, improvements in ball movement, physical battles between players, in addition to several other new or revised points. Everything else we’ve listed here brings what the company hopes to bring the new and the new way of playing digital football, something that presented itself as something very promising.

ball touch control

One of the main improvements in the new eFootball 2022 is ball touch control. To assist in more accurate captures for this function, the athlete Andrés Iniesta (ex-Barcelona) had his movements captured. The idea is that we can better feel each pass made, by controlling the movement of the player with the ball. In the PlayStation 5 version, Ron explains that we will have haptic feedback and use of adaptive triggers, however these new additions (along with improvements in every touch and ball passing) will come in a post-release update.

As shown in the video above, by pressing the right analog stick and R2 (RT) you can use the ball touch control, in the direction you press the analog stick. Combine this with “Sharp Touch” (press R2/RT fully after a dribble) and watch your athlete shoot at speed.

attack duels

This system of duels, “based on hours of research”, according to Ron, defines how the dribbling system behaves against the defense system. With the help of Iniesta, Konami captured movements to make the attack’s attacks more precise, with the objective of making the game more realistic, mainly with the exchange of its engine, now with the Unreal Engine instead of the previous engine.

According to Robbie, the intention here is to give players freedom. With the correct application of moves, you’ll be able to outsmart opposing defenders so they don’t have a way to keep up with your attacking player’s moves.

In addition, a new function allows your attacker to steal the ball from an opponent who is silly with the ball. By pressing X (A) + the correct direction on the left analog stick, your attacker will try to steal the ball, which can mean a unique chance for a counterattack or even a goal situation.

defense duels

Similar work was undertaken for defense improvements. Not everything will be flowers for the attacking team, thanks to the news proposed by the Konami team for the defenders, mainly with the help of Gerard Piqué. Among the highlights of planned improvements, the carts and standing outlets were revised, in addition to field control and containment, blocks and interceptions.

Another interesting novelty is the possibility of using your body to take the front of an opponent to physically defend the ball, by pressing L2 (LT) and keeping the button pressed. With this, your defender will try to get in front of the ball’s trajectory to take it from the opponent. Of course, stronger players will have physical advantages, so it’s up to you to pay attention to the correct timing to both protect and strike the ball.

In the case of the ball controller, with the same command it is possible to use his body as a shield, with the aim of not allowing the opponent to get close to the ball. Hence, the players’ choices in this, as described by Rob “mental battle”, will dictate whether it’s better to invest in the physical aspect or if it’s not better to use your smaller, lighter player, like Messi, to dribble and make a stronger and stronger defender. heavy on homesickness.

Forced kicks

This other novelty takes the saying “nothing ventured, nothing gained” to a level similar to the big strings of balls we see in professional football.

To perform one of these pitches, use the crossover button (circle / B) or pass command of your choice while holding down R2 (RT) and the direction of that throw. The same can be done by using the kick button, to perform a powerful kick, something aimed at those who take risks at the right moments, which can turn into a heavy one for the opposing goalkeeper.

true styles of play

A number of strategies and tactics are planned for eFootball 2022. Despite simple use and activation, they bring more depth to teams and plays performed. Variations range from focusing on ball possession (as seen in Barça’s famous tiki taka), side attacks, against quick attacks or with long throws, all depending on the tactical style you want to apply to your team.

New face-to-face camera

Duel moments between players can be decisive for both teams. With that in mind, the new eFootball 2022 features a new camera that gets closer to players in moments of head-to-head confrontation. Automatically, the system highlights these crucial moments so that you can focus on your play or dribble, which can be a key piece on the way to the goal or the perfect defense to avoid one.

General improvements

Konami also explained that other features already known from previous editions were revised and received even more improvements. This will bring greater and better movement for digital athletes, more realistic ball physics and greater freedom with the ball, and seamless gameplay. The latter means that you won’t necessarily have transitions between throws that go out of bounds, for example.

This allows your player to catch the ball out of bounds next to him to quickly return it to the match, which allows him to catch the defense unarmed. And yes, your goalkeeper can do the same when taking a goal kick.

These are really exciting news, and eFootball 2022 is just around the corner. The game will be available initially for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC, and later for smartphones. At first with crossgen (PS4 with PS5 and Xbox One with Xbox Series) and later with crossplay, we are excited to get our hands on the game, but its launch on the 30th will only come with some of the promised options, where the others will come in regular updates.

