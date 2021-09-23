Ex-Grêmio, Arthur is involved in a traffic accident and has a damaged Ferrari; steering wheel hasn’t played in the season yet

On his way to a clinic for routine exams in Turin, Italy, this Wednesday, Brazilian midfielder Arthur, from Juventus, went through a fright when he was involved in a traffic accident. The former Grêmio player is doing well, but his Ferrari ended up being damaged as shown in the image below on the JuventusNews24 portal.

According to the Italian press, witnesses claim that the athlete was not responsible for the accident. In 2020, however, he crashed his car in Spain and the breathalyzer test indicated drunkenness. At the time, he was directing his departure from Barcelona to Juventus.

Last season, Arthur played 32 official games (19 as a starter and 13 as a reserve) and scored a goal for Juventus. He suffered an injury to his right knee on December 16, in the Italian Championship game against Atalanta, developing a calcification problem in the membrane between the tibia and fibula. The ex-Gremista has already undergone surgery and is finishing his recovery to return to playing.