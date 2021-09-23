Ex-Tottenham makes bold and surprising prediction for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United to lead a team that hasn’t been champions since 2017 and needed a protagonist to, in modern terms, “step up” in European football.

But a former coach of the tottenham made an astonishing prediction for CR7’s future in England that goes beyond the star’s success on the field.

“I would bet on him as Manchester United coach in 18 months,” said Tim Sherwood, who ran Tottenham between 1999 and 2003, in a statement to the website Ladbrokes.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the field for United on Saturday (25), at 8:30 am (GMT), against Aston Villa.

“I think it’s okay for Ronaldo to be on the sideline giving instructions to his teammates, and Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) will have to accept. Portugal,” continued the former Tottenham.

“This guy will be a coach, I’m sure. When he stops playing, I think he’ll pursue a coaching career. It’s an automatic choice. If United wins Premier League, a Champions League or the FA Cup, then Solskjaer will continue. If that doesn’t happen, there’s already a coach in preparation.”