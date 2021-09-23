Expert contests Japanese who says he sleeps 30 minutes a day: ‘Impossible’ | Health

reproduction Daisuke Hori stated that he sleeps only 30 minutes a day

This week, a Japanese man went viral on the internet by claiming to sleep for just 30 minutes a day for 12 years. Daisuke Hori

he claims to be president of the Japan Short Sleep Association, and defends the habit, which he describes as “healthy”.

On this side of the world, Alan Luiz Eckeli, professor at the Department of Neurosciences and Behavioral Sciences at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto (FMRP-USP), rejected the practice – “impossible”, he said.

‘It’s been impossible for a person to sleep 30 minutes for 12 years. No doubt he’s lying. We have to understand sleep as a vital function, as well as eating and breathing. You can’t live without eating, breathing and sleeping,” he determines.

Eckeli cites a study carried out years ago in mice, which exemplifies how sleep deprivation can affect humans as well. The animals were isolated into three groups – the first without water, the second without sleep, and the third without food.

A few days later, the scientists observed that the mice in the first group got sick and died. The same happened with those deprived of sleep, and lastly, those who did not eat. “It is very clear that these are vital functions for the body, and how important it is, in the case of sleep, for the perpetuation of life”, he says.

In the specific case of Hori, the teacher – who is of Japanese descent – points to a certain influence of the country’s customs on the habit.

“Modern society does not add value to sleep, on the contrary, whoever sleeps more respects sleep, is not looked down upon. Then we enter Japanese society. In Japan, especially after World War II, sleep is associated with laziness . Japanese people, especially from the 1980s onwards, are seen as people who work a lot. Respecting total sleep time, expressing this to society is not a good value, it is a reason for shame,” he explains.

The expert points out the effects that sleep deprivation can have on the human body that go far beyond the known fatigue or tired feeling and affect mental health.

“From an acute point of view, you sleep poorly today wakes you up in a bad mood. Impatient, with a short fuse, your empathy diminishes and this increases the chance of conflict. It’s one of the aspects. If you have chronic sleep problems, increase the chances of depression too”, list.

“Worse than that, people who sleep less than 6 hours have a reduced life expectancy, according to other studies. Whether in terms of reduced quality of life, mental health or life expectancy, little sleep is not adequate.”

The learning process is also hampered by the irregular rest cycle, as explained by the teacher.

“The learning consolidation process also comes from sleep. If today you learn to ride a motorcycle, the circuits that are related to this learning will be activated, reverberated during sleep and the next few nights. If you have a loss in quality or amount of sleep, possibly will have impaired memory consolidation. When you try to remember that, you won’t succeed. Sleeping little is associated with cognitive problems in a very clear way, but this is not widespread in a large part of the population.”

Guinness Book

In the 1960s, American Randy Gardner conducted an experiment on sleep deprivation: he managed to go 11 days and a few minutes without sleep, but his health condition was compromised. “At the end of the period, he was hallucinating, turning into that mouse that was going to die, at the risk of his life, and feeling very ill”, concludes Dr. Eckeli.