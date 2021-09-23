Exynos 2200 comes up in benchmark tests and AMD GPU overclock would reach 1.8 GHz

Update (09/22/2021) – FM

There is a lot of anticipation for the new generation of Exynos, the family of chipsets designed and manufactured by Samsung. These platforms used to not have an advantage against the competition, however, according to benchmark tests with chips not yet released, the South Korean should stand out again. The Exynos 2200, the manufacturer’s future top-of-the-line processor, passed benchmark tests last week. Geekbench exposed the presence of the AMD RDNA2 Mobile Radeon GPU, which exhibits the potential to reach exorbitant speeds. According to speculation on the forum customer, you chipset graphics cores operate at 1.58 GHz.





Needless to say, this clock frequency is incredibly high and may not represent the base speed of AMD RDNA 2 GPUs, so data is assumed to be collected from overclocked tests. According to the forum, the graphic units can operate at 1.8 GHz with a power of 10 watts. The performance of these components, although impressive, can be hindered by the fact that they are running on a smartphone, which has a more limited heat dissipation than other devices, such as PCs. Therefore, such speeds could cause platforms to overheat and harm performance. long term. Given that this family of processors carries a history of problems caused by overheating, it is possible that the company will demonstrate a focus on attenuating the heat generated on the platform rather than attracting it for the graphics power.





The Exynos 2200 is expected to be used, in addition to smartphones, in notebooks and tablets — these devices often offer more room for thermal solutions that keep the hardware at proper temperatures, allowing the chipset to stand out with its processing power. Parallel to this, Samsung works on the Exynos 1200.

Original text (13/09/2021)

Exynos 2200 appears in benchmark test with AMD GPU and open source driver

Despite the “delay” in its launch, the new Exynos 2200 continues to draw the attention of the enthusiastic public, as the promise is that it will be able to beat the performance of the Snapdragon 898. Today (13), the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station released the first test of the chipset in Geekbench. The most curious point is that the benchmark was run on a smartphone that carries the Samsung SM-S906B numbering, that is, this could be the Galaxy S22 Plus. The processor is numbered S5E9925 and the platform already makes the presence of the AMD RDNA2 Mobile Radeon GPU very evident. It has Cortex-X2 main core, three Cortex-A710 big cores and four small A510 cores. However, what is most striking is that the X2 core is running at a clock of just 2.59GHz, while the intention is that the final version reaches 3.0 GHz. This indicates that the single-core score will be affected as it is lower than the final product. Multi-core was also harmed. See the result below:









