Eye on access: Botafogo becomes runner-up in Serie B if it wins the CSA

With five straight wins, the Botafogo targets the first positions in the table of Série B do Brasileirão. Internally, cast and commission still don’t say that the goal is the title, but the subject comes up for the moment. This Thursday, Alvinegro faces CSA at Estádio Rei Pelé at 19:00, in a game valid for the 25th round. The duel will be broadcast in real time on the website of the THROW!.

+ CSA x Botafogo: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch



If they win, Botafogo rises to the 2nd place in the second division of the Brazilian Championship, reaching 47 points. As Goiás, current vice-leader, lost, Alvinegro could take the chance to steal the position. Coritiba, leader of the competition, also left points along the way in the round and a triumph would reduce the advantage of the thigh at the point to 2 points.

If confirmed, Alvinegro would reach the best position so far in Serie B. The team led by Marcelo Chamusca arrives on a streak of ten wins in the last 12 games played, while the CSA is still in the first matches under Mozart’s command.

Glorious has 44 points. Therefore, it is 21 to reach the “magic score” of 65, a number considered to be ideal to guarantee access to Serie A. There are, theoretically, seven victories. It is noteworthy that there are 14 wins for the Brazilian Championship – which results in 50% of the games.

Packaged, Botafogo will be put to the test once more in the search for a place in the next elite division of the Brazilian Championship.