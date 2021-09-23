Fábio comments Grêmio’s interest and doesn’t want to stay on Cruzeiro

Goalkeeper Fábio, idol and record holder of games for Cruzeiro, has a contract with the club until the end of this year. However, so far the shirt 1 has not confirmed his permanence for 2022. Asked about his contractual status, the archer adopted a tone of mystery and cited the proposal he received from Grêmio in the middle of the year.

“I think that the confidence of Cruzeiro’s directors is complete in my character, in my identification with the club, and they are calm in thinking that I will retire or not receive any proposal that I can accept. I had an opportunity now from Grêmio, with Felipão , and I was grateful for the moment of Cruzeiro. But I’m very calm. God will direct what will be better, as he always did,” he commented at a press conference.

At 40 years old and close to completing another year of life — his birthday on September 30th —, Fábio guarantees his commitment to do the best for Cruzeiro while he stays at the club.

“My planning, throughout my career, has always been within my contracts. I have a contract until December 31st and my focus is to do my best, as I have always done in other seasons until the end of my contract. Do my best for Cruzeiro to try to help in every way, on and off the field, in whatever way I can,” he added.

With an impressive 963 games for Fox, Fábio is close to the number one game. If he stays at the club next season, he’s bound to hit that mark. However, the goalkeeper still does not have this guarantee of the Fi.

“Go down in history [completar mil jogos] it doesn’t just depend on me. First of all, my whole life is based on God’s will. What he has for my life will always come true. I keep working to be worthy of what God has for my life. It is difficult for me to speak. I’m based on the length of my contract, throughout my career I’ve always done it this way, and God was directing what is best”, he analyzed.

Fábio renewed his contract for the last time at Cruzeiro in December last year. The goalkeeper’s first game for the club took place over 20 years ago, in 2000. On that occasion, he participated in the friendly against Universal-RJ, a team from the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God. The score for that game ended 2-0 for the starred team.