family members share the routine with people who have the disease

Nine years ago Ricardo Santos*, 69, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The clinical picture of the former car salesman is extremely rare, as he acquired dementia before 65, an age considered to be very early. Since then, Ricardo’s wife has been fighting a battle against time to make the most of his memories, battling a fast-moving disease.

Since the diagnosis, the retiree has been taken care of by his wife Elis Dias*, 62, who had to retire to take care of her husband. “There came a time when the illness made it untenable to work, he couldn’t be alone at home. In 2019 I retired to take care of him. The children take turns to take care of their father, but each one has their own life and family, it’s difficult for everyone,” Elis told Metropolises.

The first symptoms began to appear in January 2012, when on a vacation trip, Ricardo forgot his bags at the airport. “He couldn’t do anything else without my guidance. It was already dangerous to drive”, recalls the woman.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that causes progressive and irreversible degeneration in the brain. According to geriatrician Einstein de Camargos, from the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB), early Alzheimer’s is the most serious and develops faster than normal. “It is extremely rare to appear before 65 years of age, so when the patient acquires the disease in his 60s, he reaches the final stage faster. The disease normally appears there between 80 and 90 years of age”, warned the geriatrician.

Alzheimer’s has four main stages: mild, moderate, severe and terminal. According to Camargos, the first phase may go unnoticed by the closest family members, which is a stage of sporadic forgetfulness and abandonment of social cycles. Generally, the diagnosis is given in the moderate phase, which is when the patient is no longer able to work, forgets about the children, grandchildren and spouse.

“In the moderate phase, the patient gets lost indoors, can’t find clothes to wear, starts to have some delusions and loses the ability to carry out daily activities alone, such as taking a shower or brushing teeth. When it reaches the most serious condition, the patient is already bedridden, loses the ability to speak and reaches the terminal stage without recognizing himself”, he explains.

Dependency

To carry out daily activities, Ricardo needs his wife’s help in almost everything. Today, Elis says she feels tired with the routine of the disease. “I feel exhausted because everything he’s going to do I need to be by his side. If you go to the bathroom, I need to clean, wash and dry. I have to show you where the vase and the dump are. So, day and night I need to be with him at all times.”

Elis tries to make the most of it while her husband still remembers her, but feels nullified by Ricardo’s illness. Now you don’t have time to do the activities you would like, like a landscaping or decorating class. According to her, her days are all dedicated to Ricardo.

It is a choice that social worker Zoraide dos Santos Viana, 82, also had to make to take care of her late husband with Alzheimer’s. The former Petrobras communicator was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 81 and, from the first moment, his wife also became the caregiver. “I had to make a choice. I was already retired, but even so, the right word for what I did is resignation. I gave up my life to take care of him. All my wishes and desires were completely nullified”, highlighted Zoraide.

For Occupational Therapist, Arali Pereira, 50, a specialist in Alzheimer’s patients, family treatment is essential. All closest family members should seek psychological counseling. “In this case, when the caregiver is still the spouse, the children turn to the person who has Alzheimer’s and forget about the caregiver. This person is overloaded, with no time for her and with a very heavy load, because taking care of a person who is losing not only memories, but also physical and cognitive capacity, is very difficult. This generates a significant illness in the partner”, explains the specialist.

Even though they are overwhelmed and see their partners forgetting their entire life little by little, the two wives share the same feeling: love. Elis says that she only imagines the separation with her husband after death. Zoraide, stayed until the end of the days of his beloved by his side and saying, “I am with you and I will not give up”.

Treatment

Although there are treatments that the patient with Alzheimer’s can follow, the geriatrician Eisten Camargos considers the drugs ineffective, as they do not prevent the progression of the disease.

“These are medications with a lot of side effects and ineffective. Only 20% of patients respond well to memory medications and treatment for patient behavior is still a challenge. They continue to hallucinate and be aggressive in some cases”, emphasizes the geriatrician.

For the therapist, the best thing for the patient and family is psychological support and investment in a professional caregiver, who is not part of the family. “Sometimes families take a long time to accept that the patient needs a professional caregiver and not a family caregiver. Investing in professional caregivers is fundamental, especially when the spouse is also an elderly person”, warns Arali.

Occupational therapy works with the patient to help maintain certain abilities such as cognitive stimulation, attention, concentration and logical reasoning. In addition, it works in family re-education to teach how to deal with the sick relative.

* Chosen a fictitious name at the character’s request.