Family requires lawyer not to use influencer photos

Gabby Petito’s family has demanded that Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family (fiance of the murdered influencer in the US), not to use photos of the 22-year-old woman without permission on the internet.

According to TMZ, the request was made after it was verified that the lawyer was using photos of Gabby on a social network called “Yelp”, aimed at evaluating commercial establishments.

According to the publication, Steven Bertolino you have 14 hours to remove the influencer photos. The request was made by fellow lawyer Richard Benson Stafford, who defends the Petito family.

Brian Laundrie is being investigated after allegations that point him as a suspect in the murder. A survey was held at the 23-year-old’s home last Monday (20).

According to Fox News, the boy’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were removed from the scene and the FBI declared the property a “crime scene.” Local police did not provide details of what was found at the scene.

The officers are looking for Gabby’s fiance, considered “relevant” to the investigation, to provide further clarification. On Friday, the family told investigators they had not seen Brian Laundrie since last Tuesday (14), when he said he “went for a walk” on the Carlton Reservation. Since Saturday (18), dozens of police officers have been searching the area, where there are many swamps, in search of him.

Police search for fiance after accusations

The 22-year-old American disappeared while traveling in her van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, through national parks across the country. They left Florida in July. The last contact with the family took place on August 25th.

The human remains were found on Sunday (19), and the coroner concluded the confirmation after carrying out DNA tests.

According to the camera record of the automatic number plate recognition system, Gabby’s van, used by the couple on the trip, returned to town on September 1st (same date as her fiance’s return).

After confirmation of the murder, TMZ reported that an anonymous tip into the case of Gabby Petito said the 23-year-old fiance was seen assaulting the young woman weeks before the disappearance.

The website also reported that Florida police are investigating footage of the forest taken by the camera of another plaintiff.

According to the author, Brian would be walking through a place far from his residence carrying a backpack. The record will also be used in the investigation of Gabby Petito’s death.