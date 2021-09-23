Fan punished by jail after being caught masturbating during match | Sport



Confusion involving Lens and Lille fans – Reproduction

Confusion involving Lens and Lille fansreproduction

Published 09/22/2021 16:00

Rio – The match between Lille and Lens has still been something to talk about. In addition to the fight between fans that marked the game, a Lille fan is facing a year in prison and a fine of 13 thousand pounds (about R$ 94,100 at the current rate) after masturbating in front of the Lens fans during last Saturday’s match.

The citizen, unidentified, was photographed during the act, where he showed his genitalia to the Lens fans who were in the stands next door. According to the French newspaper La Voix du Nord, this act is considered a crime and can be punished with one year in prison and a fine of 13,000 pounds.

Remind other confusions

During the match, Lens’ ultras invaded the lawn and headed towards Lille’s fans, causing great excitement and even delayed the start of the second half. In all, six people were injured in the melee.

As if that wasn’t enough, the local police also conduct an investigation into the throwing of objects and a Nazi-inspired greeting that came from the side of Lille. Faced with this situation, the LFP – disciplinary committee – punished Lens in two games without fans in the stadium.