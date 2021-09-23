Fans say goodbye to SEGA arcade in Japan, closed after 28 years

Last Monday (20) marked the closing day of the activities of the most iconic arcade in the SEGA in Japan, the Ikebukuro Gigo. The classic establishment of arcades and other electronic machines, who operated at the same location for 28 years, was officially closed about a year after another similar development by the developer, Akihabara Building 2.

The announcement of the closing of the arcade works was made a month ago. Then, on the date cited by the company, fans gathered at the entrance of the place to visit it for one last time – which generated a great crowding in one of the main streets of the Toshima neighborhood, in Tokyo.

A mix of thrilled gamers and enthusiasts celebrated the site’s legacy by shouting that “it should be listed as a historic landmark.” Another group of people brought a sign that said (in Japanese): “Thank you for 28 years”. Employees, on the other hand, wore T-shirts on the last day of work with the same thank you message, while several loudspeakers in the street played the song ‘Hotaru no Hikari’, by the band Ikimono-gakari.

The song, which in Portuguese means “A Luz do Vaga-lume” (literal translation), is commonly played in Japanese establishments just before closing. It is noteworthy that the song is also extremely well known for being the 5th opening song of the anime ‘Naruto Shippuden’. Check out the fans’ farewell in the video below:

After the countdown to the final closure of the arcade, the establishment manager climbed to the top of a ladder to deliver a speech, telling the story of Ikebukuro Gigo. With an incredible nine floors, the iconic arcade has been considered, since 1993, a must-see for gaming enthusiasts and Japanese tourists in general. In 2013, SEGA invested in historic heritage gamer and modified the structure to insert the brand logo on the façade.

However, the closure of the unit in particular was for reasons that the manufacturer “could not control” – nothing related to any financial problems, business restructuring or consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, for example. According to the arcade manager himself, the situation was generated by the end of the concession agreement for the building, which will undergo renovations.

“If it were in my power, I would like to stay open forever in this place and greet the happy faces of our wonderful customers,” said the businessman who launched several titles, in addition to hosting arcades and other equipment that pleased tourists and local residents. “Unfortunately, at this point, what happened was that the arcade had to close.”

It is worth remembering that SEGA, one of the most dominant forces in the industry of games, sold 85% of the arcade division beyond the closure of the Akihabara unit, according to data from November 2020.

