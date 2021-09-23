‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ Releases Early in April 2022 | Movie theater

The third film in the “Fantastic Animals” franchise won its release date and had its title revealed this Wednesday (22).

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” will premiere on April 15, 2022.

The launch was previously scheduled for July next year, but Warner Bros. advanced the debut. The feature film is in production and has already had its recordings interrupted due to the pandemic.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald” was released in 2018, and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” started the franchise in 2016, which is derived from “Harry Potter”.

For the title, the new feature should focus on the story of Albus Dumbledore, director of Hogwarts in the JK Rowling saga.

New Gellert Grindelwald villain

Mads Mikkelsen in 'Hannibal' scene

Warner Bros. asked Johnny Depp to leave the character of Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” movie series after the actor’s defeat in a lawsuit against an English tabloid that called him a “wife beater”.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”) will replace Depp as the franchise’s villain.

Mikkelsen starred in the film “Druk – Another round”, which won the Oscar for best international film this year.

