Far Cry 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X will not support Ray Tracing

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Far Cry 6 will not support Ray Tracing. The information was revealed by Stephanie Brenham, leader of the 3D programming team at Ubisoft, in an interview with Wccf Tech.

The technology, which will be an exclusive feature of the title on PC, is used to render 3D graphics using light ray strokes to create better lighting and shadow effects, giving a more realistic look to digital creations. In this way, the hardware is capable of generating light and shadow effects in real time, in addition to allowing the display of reflections and refractions, for example, in the most credible way possible.

New Far Cry will not have real-time lighting effects on consolesSource: PlayStation/Disclosure

According to Brenham, the goal in forgoing the use of functionality on consoles would be to take advantage of “new hardware capabilities [desta geração], optimizing performance” to display “4k graphics and reaching 60 frames per second”. Furthermore, according to the programmer’s statement, this would ensure that new features, such as the game’s dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms .

Another feature left out on PlayStation and Xbox consoles is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a rendering technology capable of improving gaming performance and increasing the fps rate by upscaling. As Ubisoft has partnered with AMD to use the tool for PC, console gamers will not be able to take advantage of FSR.

In the same interview, the developer praised the use of SSDs on consoles, stating that this is “one of many new developments that contribute to a new level of quality that should define the next-gen gaming experience”.

For Brenham, SSDs are probably the biggest and most impactful difference between last-gen consoles and current ones. “To load [o conteúdo dos jogos] in a few moments instead of a few minutes it’s obviously fantastic and also gives us a different paradigm compared to the hard drives of older consoles,” added the programmer.

Far Cry 6 will be released on the 7th of October this year.