Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco surprises Liziane by revealing a “trick” to get sleepy after having breakfast, and entertains the web: “Bishop will freak out”; watch!

For this one, she did not expect… During a conversation in “A Fazenda 13” this Wednesday (22), Tati Quebra Barraco made a sincere statement and surprised Liziane Gutierrez. The funkeira made the girl laugh by revealing her unusual trick to drink a lot of coffee and not have her sleep shaken.

Liziane was surprised to notice how much coffee Tati was drinking. “My God, you drink a lot of coffee, Tati. I don’t know how you can sleep”, commented the influencer. The singer then assumed that she really was a drinker. “Ahan, I take it at home a lot”, she replied. This piqued Gutierrez’s curiosity. “Can you take it and sleep later?”asked the farmer of the week.

That’s when Tati opened up about his unexpected tactics. “It’s because I smoke, right? Also”, revealed the artist. “Its addicting?”, asked Liziane, to which the funkeira did not hide what she meant. “No, I smoke something else, understand? Then it doesn’t stop me”, explained Quebra Barraco, highlighting this “something else”. Amid the laughter, the influencer caught the argument. “Offset?”, she returned, to which Tati nodded.

SHOUTING! 🗣 Lizi asks Tati if she can sleep even though she drinks a lot of coffee. Tati says he can sleep because he smokes something else to counterbalance it… hahaha I love it. #The farm pic.twitter.com/yTgfEfbke7 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 22, 2021

As with Liziane, the scene amused and made people talk on the web! On Twitter, several internet users commented on what happened. “The bishop is going to freak out with this cast”, commented a profile. “Tati Quebra Barraco just said he smokes other things and winked. What will these other things be?”, wrote the spectator Paulo Mariz. See more reactions below:

The bishop is going to freak out with this cast 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ᴍᴇɴɪɴᴀ ᴅᴏ ᴠᴀʟᴇ 🌵🏳️‍🌈🎪 (@BackstageOfTV3) September 22, 2021

Tati breaks boats just said he smokes other things and winked. What will these other things be? 🤣#A Farm13 — Paulo Mariz 🐳⚓ (@eupaulomarizz) September 22, 2021

Tati: “I smoke, right…”

Liziane: “Do you smoke? but is it an addiction?”

Tati: “I smoke something else, and here I can’t…” THIS TATI 👀 #A Farm13 — zoe 💡| 🏐🇧🇷 (@tuita_zoe) September 22, 2021

Today’s afternoon was also marked by a very relaxed atmosphere among the participants. Tati and Liziane had a lot of laughs as they reminisced about some songs and parties, in a chat with Nego do Borel. The singer even played some dances and was joined by his castmates. Look that: