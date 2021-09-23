Farm 2021: Medrado’s Threat causes a rush and Record cuts cameras

the night is busy in The Farm 2021, this Wednesday (22). The singer Fernanda Medrado continues to threaten to leave the reality show on Record. She rang the bell for the second time and caused a scramble in the house, with friends trying to dissuade her from the idea.

Find out all about The Farm 2021 in the coverage of RD1

The rapper is psychologically shaken after the bickering with Rich Melquiades during the Formation of the Roça. At the time, she even said that the pawn’s friend, Marina Ferrari, would have money out here and that this information would have been passed on precisely by him.

Now tonight, a few hours before the Farmer’s Test To start, the artist went down to the animal area to hit the bell again. Images were cut from the main live signal from the PlayPlus system. Subscribers, however, were able to follow the movement through fixed cameras, which do not have audio.

In the registry it was possible to see that she was supported by Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello. Minutes later, the main signal showed Gui Araújo alerting Rico that the pawn was thinking of leaving the game. The two ran out of the place. At this time, the audio was also cut off.

After that moment, the fixed cameras showed Medrado sitting on the bench in the garden talking to Rico, Gui and Aline. The station has not yet commented on the artist’s real situation in the game. An official statement must be made in the evening’s episode, shown on open TV.

Meanwhile, the still camera in the kitchen has leaked the audio of a conversation in which Aline says that “one person made Medrado feel like that”. It is not possible to identify which personnel the ex-panicat was referring to. Marina already said that she would have told the girl that she was being seen as a fake outside the program.

From what Aline said here, it was ONE person who made Medrado feel that way. 🥺 #The farm pic.twitter.com/1ZIhdPYGOW — Central Dayline 🍎 (@centraldayline) September 23, 2021

Marina explains that someone told Medrado that she might be being seen as a fake out there. So she got like that and rang the bell. #The farm pic.twitter.com/emSOPWPNRl — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 23, 2021