Father comes home and finds his three daughters dead – International

(photo: Reproduction/Facebook) The father of three daughters Graham Dickason arrived home last Thursday (9/16), around 10 pm, and found the bodies of the children dead. According to the police, the mother, Lauran Dickason, is the biggest suspect. The case took place in Timaru, New Zealand. Information is from The Sun.

The couple recently moved from South Africa, with daughters Liane, 6, and twins Maya and Karla, 2, according to the newspaper. The tragedy occurred last Thursday and the doctor was shocked by the scene he saw. Neighbors said the father was crying a lot and yelled, “Is this really happening?”

The police arrived at the scene of the crime after the father. The mother was taken to the hospital and, on Friday (17), the police began to investigate her as the main suspect in the crime.

A colleague of the couple said that the immigration process to New Zealand is very intense and ‘extremely traumatic’. According to him, Lauren Dickason would have stopped taking her medications to ensure that her immigration application to the country was successful.

Case detective Scott Anderson said “the investigation of this tragedy is still in its early stages, but we can confirm that no one else is being sought in connection with the deaths of the three children.”

Earlier this month, when the family was still quarantined because of COVID-19, Lauren asked her social media for indications of primary schools for her daughters.

“We really raised a beautiful family and had a lot of good times together. May the next few years be more blessed, happier and the children let us sleep. Thank you for everything you do for us and for your unshakable dedication to loving us and to provide. You are my everything,” she wrote of her husband.