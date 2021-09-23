Father sues school after daughter forcibly cut hair

Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

A man went to court after his 7-year-old daughter had her hair, which was curly, forcibly cut at a school in Michigan, United States. According to Jimmy Hoffmeyer, the girl’s father, his daughter suffered racial discrimination and had her constitutional rights injured. The information is from the TNOnline.

Jurnee went to class and returned home with one side of her hair cut. The situation happened in March. At the time of the fact, the girl claimed that it was a classmate who had cut her hair. Because of this, her mother took her to a beauty salon.

Click here and get the news from GMC Online fur Whatsapp.

But after a few days, the girl came home crying because a part of her hair had been cut again. However, this time, it was a teacher who performed such action, without the permission of the child’s parents.

According to Jimmy, the school said it could not be held responsible for this, as it was another student who cut Jurnee’s hair, but “they said they would talk to the parents to take appropriate action.”

However, on a second occasion, the person responsible for the institution claimed that she would put a note in the teacher’s record, explaining what happened, but that she “had no authority to do anything”.

An internal inquiry was conducted at the school to look into the case, but it was closed in July. According to investigations, the accused violated the policy of the school unit, but did not act out of racial prejudice.

Jimmy then took the child out of high school and filed a lawsuit, alleging the girl suffered racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault. He is asking for $1 million in compensation for what happened.

Read this and other news from Apucarana and region at ‘TNOnline’, GMC Online partner.