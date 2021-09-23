Fearing audience failure, advertisers abandon ‘The Voice Brasil’

Rede Globo has found it difficult to close the remaining sponsorship quotas for the new season of The Voice Brasil show, which opens on October 26th. According to information from columnist Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV, the musical attraction suffered a big stampede of advertisers who were part of the season shown in the year 2020.

It is worth mentioning that the musical competition presented by Tiago Leifert last year lost the first place several times in São Paulo, to the rural reality show, A Fazenda, by Record TV. In all, four brands stopped advertising in the global program: Lojas Americanas, C&A, Cervejaria Petrópolis and Seara.

The companies that renewed the contract for the new season of the musical program were Bradesco and Claro, the latter organization has Tiago Leifert as the poster boy for its advertising campaigns since 2015. So far, the Marinho broadcaster has signed two new advertiser contracts .

Heineken Brasil and the e-commerce platform Shopee purchased two sponsorship quotas to advertise in the attraction. Two sponsorship vacancies are still open and the commercial department of the Rio station is racing against time to fill all the spaces until the start of the reality show, which debuts in just over a month.

Also according to information from the publication, advertisers left Globo’s musical attraction for the same reasons: the low engagement of the program on social networks, in addition to the frequent second place on Ibope in São Paulo last year.It is worth noting that the metropolis concentrates most of the money on the television market.

Fernanda Lima may become an attraction in 2022

The presenter Fernanda Lima is expected to take charge of Globo’s musical program, The Voice Brasil, in 2022. According to information from columnist André Romano, from the Observatório da TV portal, Rodrigo Hilbert’s wife will take over the eleventh edition of the musical attraction which is expected to debut in the second half of next year.

As is well known, this year’s season will be the last under the command of presenter Tiago Leifert, who announced that he will leave Marinho’s radio station at the end of the year, after the end of the musical competition season. The communicator stated that he will leave the Rio de Janeiro channel to rest and dedicate himself to his family.

“In fact, it’s been 20 years since I left home to study in the US with the mission of one day working at Globo. I achieved much more than I imagined, and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades. Everything worked out, it was so beautiful. I leave mature, unhurried, happy and ready for the world in front of me”, said the presenter in a statement