Fed indicates reduction of monetary stimulus ‘coming soon’ and interest rate hike in 2022 – Economy

Authorities of Federal Reserve (O Fed, the US central bank) indicated that they hope to slow down soon the asset purchases they have been using to stimulate the economy and predicted that the rates of fees of U.S in 2022, sending a clear signal that they are preparing to abandon the bailout program as the economy recovers from the shock of the pandemic. In this Wednesday’s decision, there was no change in the US interest rate, which was kept at a level between 0% and 0.25% per annum.

“If progress continues as expected, the Committee believes that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases can be guaranteed soon,” said the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc, its acronym in English) — equivalent body to the Copom — , in his statement released on Wednesday.

The Fed’s new formulation eliminated the snippet that promised to assess the economy’s progress at “upcoming meetings”, suggesting that a formal announcement of the slowdown could take place as early as the next central bank meeting in November.

Fed officials face a complicated scenario nearly 20 months after the coronavirus shook the US economy. Business rebounded as consumers began spending more, aided by repeated government stimulus and other benefits. But the virus persists and many adults remain unvaccinated, preventing a full return to normal. External threats are also mounting, including tremors in China’s housing market that have put financial markets on high alert this week. In the United States, partisan disputes can jeopardize the government’s infrastructure spending plans or even cause a destabilizing delay in the necessary increase in the debt ceiling.

The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, and other Fed officials are navigating these cross-currents at a time when inflation is on the rise and the labor market, while recovering, is still far from strengthening. They are weighing when and how to reduce monetary policy stimulus, hoping to avoid an overheating economy or financial market while keeping the recovery on track. “The sectors most affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the increase in covid-19 cases has slowed their recovery,” the Fed said in its Wednesday statement.

The Fed has been keeping interest rates low since March 2020 and is buying $120 billion in government-backed bonds each month, policies that work together to make credit cheaper. This fueled borrowing and spending and boosted economic growth. Officials have signaled that slowing bond purchases will be the first step towards more “normal” policy making.

“They (the Fed Directors) want to initiate an exit (of stimulus programs),” said Priya Misra, global head of rate strategy at TD Securities. “They are warning the markets. Now the question is: how long will the process take? What is causing this? Do they see a risk of structural changes in the economy because of covid?”

The US central bank is trying to separate its policy on the benchmark interest rate – the Fed’s most traditional and most powerful policy tool – from its approach to buying bonds. Powell said the base rate will likely remain low for some time.

Half of the Fed’s 18 directors expect one or more interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, with nine marking a rate hike next year, down from seven when projections for the economy were last released in June.

On average, Fed officials expect inflation in the United States to reach 4.2% in the last quarter of 2021 and fall to 2.2% in 2022. Inflation has risen sharply in recent months, driven by supply chain disruptions and other peculiarities linked to the pandemic. The Fed’s preferred inflation metric, the personal consumption expenditure index, rose 4.2% in July from a year earlier.

But there are doubts about how inflation will develop in the coming months and years. Some officials fear it will remain high, fueled by heavy consumption.

Others worry that, just as prices have risen sharply now, the withdrawal of stimulus could lead to uncomfortably low inflation in the future — used car prices caused a large part of the 2021 rise in the US. United States and may fall, for example.

Warm price increases prevailed before the start of the pandemic, and the same global trends that had been reducing inflation could once again dominate. Too high or too low inflation would be a problem for the Fed, which aims to average 2% annual price gains over time.