Fed maintains interest rates between 0% and 0.25%; says tapering is near By Investing.com

By Leandro Manzoni and Ana Julia Mezzadri

Investing.com – The Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc, its acronym in English) remained unchanged on Wednesday, which remains in the range between 0%-0.25%. The decision, which was unanimous, was in line with the expectation of 83.3% of the market, according to the (Fed).

The institution’s president, , will grant it at 3:30 pm to give more details of the decision. Follow it live on Investing.com.

The Committee indicated that, if economic conditions continue to improve, it should initiate a moderate and partial withdrawal of monetary stimulus of US$ 120 billion monthly. “The Committee assesses that the moderation of the pace of purchase of assets should soon be justified,” says the statement after the decision. The stimuli were adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, to provide liquidity to the markets, with US$ 80 billion for the purchase of government bonds and US$ 40 billion for mortgage bonds held by the private sector.

In December of last year, the Committee said it would continue with the stimulus program until the US economy reached the level of maximum employment and price stability, both of the Fed’s main monetary policy objectives. “Since then, the economy has made progress. to those goals,” according to the statement.

The monetary authority assesses that inflation is high, but it is transitory. Regarding economic activity, Fed officials see improvement in the sectors most affected by the pandemic in recent months, but the increase in Covid-19 cases slowed the recovery. The Fed also assesses that the economic recovery still depends on the progress of vaccination “to reduce the effects of the public health crisis” on the economy, “but risks to the economic outlook remain”.

In addition to the monetary policy decision, the US monetary authority released members’ economic projections for the coming years, which are known as “dot-plot”. These projections indicate whether the Fed will maintain the interest rate hike schedule only from 2023 onwards.

dot-plot

The projection of most Fed voting members is that the interest rate will be at 0.3% in 2022, which indicates that the prospect of interest rate increases is brought forward from 2023 to 2022, although Fed officials are still divided with the exact time for the rise in interest. In the last projection, carried out in June, the median of the projections was 0.1% for the year. For 2023, the estimate was raised to 1%, against 0.6% previously.

All voting members of the central bank project that there will be no increase in the interest rate for 2021, while for 2022 opinions are divided: half of economists expect no increase and, among those who expect an increase, most project it at up to 0.5%. For 2023, most expect an increase of 1.25%, but there are those who project 1.75%; while for 2024 the most aggressive projections will reach 2.75% and the majority of managers are betting on 2.25%.

In relation to , the central bank’s preferred inflation indicator, the projection for 2021 was raised to 4.2%, compared to 3.4% previously estimated. The expectation for 2022 also increased, to 2.2%, against 2.1% previously. For 2023 and 2024 the numbers were maintained at 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

The , which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to stand at 3.7% in 2021, according to Fed voting members, who previously expected 3% for the year. Expectations for 2022 and 2023 were also raised to 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively, against 2.1% for both years.

Projections for economic growth, measured by , in turn, were lowered from 7% to 5.9% in 2021. For the following years, on the other hand, estimates were high. The indicator is expected to remain at 3.8% in 2022, against 3.3% previously, and 2.5% in 2023, against 2.4%.

Finally, the forecast is 4.8% for this year, compared to a previous expectation of 4.5%. For 2022 and 2023 the estimates were maintained at 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively.