Fed signals asset program reduction could come soon; Fomc members see higher interest rates as early as 2022

SAO PAULO – As expected, the Federal Reserve unanimously maintained this Wednesday (22) the basic interest rate in the United States close to zero (between 0% and 0.25%) in a decision of the monetary policy committee, the called the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) this Wednesday (22). However, he indicated that rate hikes could come a little earlier than expected by committee members, while significantly reducing his economic prospects for this year.

Along with the widely expected moves, FOMC officials have indicated they will begin to withdraw some of the stimulus they have been providing during the Covid-19 crisis, but without signaling when they will do so.

There was already an expectation that the schedule of the so-called “tapering”, or the perspective for reducing the asset purchase program by the monetary authority, which is currently around US$ 120 billion per month, would only be announced at the next meeting, in November .

“If progress continues as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases can be assured soon,” said the post-meeting statement from the Fomc.

Given these expectations, the committee voted to keep short-term rates anchored near zero. But now most members see the first increase in interest rates happening as early as 2022.

Six managers expect interest between 0.25% and 0.50% in 2022, three expect interest between 0.50% and 0.75%, while only one manager expects interest between 0% and 0.25% in 2023. Six managers expect interest between 1% and 1.25% in 2023 and three managers expect interest between 1.5% and 1.75%

However, the Fed has signaled that it is prepared to adjust policy as appropriate if risks arise.

Regarding the changes in projections, the monetary authority raised the estimate of inflation this year from 3.4% to 4.2% and from 2.1% to 2.2% in 2022, signaling that inflation is high, but in largely reflecting transient factors. The Fed also raised its core inflation forecast for 2023 from 2.1% to 2.3%. For 2024, the core should be 2.1%.

In addition, the monetary authority highlighted that, with vaccine progress and strong political support, data and employment continue to strengthen, while sectors affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months. However, he stressed that the pandemic delays this process, reinforcing that the Fed is committed to using all instruments to support the economy in this challenging environment.

The Fomc also sees US GDP growing 5.9% this year, compared with a forecast of 7% in June. However, growth for 2022 is now projected at 3.8%, compared to the previous figure of 3.3%. For 2023, the projection is 2.5%.

