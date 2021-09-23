Fernanda Gentil reveals the main reason that sabotaged Se Joga na Globo; check out · TV news

Fernanda Gentil spoke this Thursday (23) about the end of Se Joga, a failed program that Globo premiered in 2019 and that went off the air recently. The journalist said that the coronavirus pandemic hindered the success of the attraction of which she was the commander. “When we were gearing up, we stopped,” she commented at a press conference for the launch of Zig Zag Arena, the network’s new Sunday game show.

For Gentil, the attraction was starting to take shape and have good ratings in March 2020, when production was paralyzed. The first six months of the attraction – much criticized by the public – were challenging and of great learning for his career.

“The first Se Joga lasted six months, had a very short lifespan. I think, my impression, when we were gearing up, came the pandemic. With that, we had a long break. When it came back, it was something else, another project. All that was left was the name, it was totally different. You can’t even compare. But the second Se Joga had more to do with me,” analyzed Fernanda Gentil.

Even with Se Joga far from being a success, Fernanda says she doesn’t usually discard anything in her professional life. For her, Se Joga was important in trying to understand Globo’s Entertainment area, after being highly praised as an anchor of sports programs.

“I always say that. For me, the first Se Joga was challenging. The second Se Joga was a delight. And Zig Zag is Zig Zag. It’s important. For sure, I’m more mature and ready for this project. And if there’s a second season, it’ll be like that too,” she analyzed.

How will the Zig Zag Arena be

The game that will recall the most popular childhood games in Brazil, such as tag. In addition to Fernanda Gentil, the cast includes Everaldo Marques, Hortência and Marco Luque. The direction is by Raoni Carneiro, a professional known for performing musical shows and commanding Só Toca Top (2018).

Zig Zag Arena opens on October 3, at 2:15 pm, in place of The Voice Kids. The attraction will go head-to-head with Domingo Legal, presented by Celso Portiolli, on SBT – and which bets heavily on game show frames to leverage its numbers. The first season will last until January 30, 2022.