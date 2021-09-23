Ferrari debuts new engine and makes Leclerc start at the bottom of the grid in Russia

Ferrari revealed this Wednesday (22) that it will need changes in the power unit, which will debut at the Russian GP, ​​and Charles Leclerc will suffer the consequences. The Monegasque will start at the back of the pack in Sochi.

During the summer vacation, Ferrari had already announced that it would make major changes to the power unit, with developments for the latter part of the season. The regulation allows each team to make one part improvement per year on each power unit component.

The Ferrari component change will add just under 10 horsepower. The expectation is that the novelty will help in the fight against McLaren for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, even after the rival’s victory in the Italian GP.

Charles Leclerc will come out of last position in Russia (Photo: Ferarri)

Leclerc was chosen to have the power unit changes in Sochi. The Monegasque has priority after car damage at the start of the Hungarian GP. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, will have to wait a little longer to have the news.

“The main proposal is to gain experience for the 2022 car project. A lot of effort has been put into this, technically and logistically, so that we can introduce as soon as possible,” Ferrari said in a statement on the eve of the Russian GP.

“Charles will be the first to have this new hybrid system. The decision is a precaution, after the potential risk of using the battery damaged in the Hungarian GP accident. In Sochi, Leclerc will have a new power unit and, therefore, will start at the end of the field”, he added.

